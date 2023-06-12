Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan Prediction and Betting Tips | June 14, 2023 

Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan face off in Group A of the 2023 CAFA Nations Cup on Wednesday (June 14) on matchday two of the competition.

The White Wolves started their campaign with a resounding 3-0 win over Oman on Sunday that consolidates their position as favourites to win the group and reach the final.

Jaloliddin Masharipov broke the deadlock in the seventh minute for the co-hosts before doubling their advantage 17 minutes later. In the penultimate minute of normal time, Khojiakbar Alijonov added a third to put the final nail in Oman's coffin.

With three points in the bag, Uzbekistan are first in Group A. Another win will all but confirm their place in the cup finals.

Turkmenistan, meanwhile, were held to a 1-1 draw by Tajikistan in their tournament opener. Myrat Annayew put the Greens in front in the 57th minute before Nuriddin Khamrokulov restored parity for the Persion Lions with just four minutes of normal time left.

Manager Mergen Orazow could make some changes with more experienced players coming in, like Ahmet Ataýew. Orazow played four uncapped players against Tajikistan.

Altymyrat Annadurdyýew and Arslanmyrat Amanow, who have 23 goals between them, are vying for a spot in attack.

Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been nine clashes between the two sides, with Uzbekistan winning seven times and losing once.

Uzbekistan have won their last four clashes with Turkmenistan, scoring 11 goals and conceding just twice.

Turkmenistan are winless in three games, losing twice

Uzbekistan are unbeaten in five games, keeping a clean sheet in four. In fact, they have lost just once in ten outings.

Uzbekistan are ranked 74th in the world while Turkmenistan are 137th.

Uzbekistan's Eldor Shomurodov needs just one more goal to become their outright all-time goalscorer.

Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan Prediction

Uzbekistan are a better side on paper with quality options in every department. Turkmenistan have historically been among the weaker sides and don't stand a chance against the free-scoring White Wolves, who have a terrific record against them in the fixture.

Prediction: Turkmenistan 0-2 Uzbekistan

Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Uzbekistan

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

