Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan Prediction and Betting Tips | September 2nd 2025

Turkmenistan will lock horns with Uzbekistan at Stadion Olimpik in the group stage of the CAFA Nations Cup on Tuesday. The Karakum Warriors were eliminated from the group stage in the previous edition as they failed to register a win in three games. The White Wolves finished as the runners-up.

The Karakum Warriors got their campaign underway with a 1-1 draw against Kyrgyzstan last week. Wepa Jumaýew gave them the lead in the 43rd minute, and Joel Kojo pulled Kyrgyzstan level two minutes later.

The White Wolves were also held to a 1-1 draw by Oman in their campaign opener. Nasser Al-Rawahi gave Oman an early lead in the fifth minute, while Khojimat Erkinov equalized for the 2023 runners-up in the 55th minute.

Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 12 times in all competitions. The White Wolves have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 10 wins. Karakum Warriors have one win, and one game has ended in a draw.

They last met in the second round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, and the 2023 CAFA Cup runners-up won both the home and away games.

The 2023 runners-up are on a seven-game winning streak in all competitions, keeping four clean sheets.

The Greens are unbeaten in their three games in 2025, recording two wins. They have conceded one goal apiece in these games.

The White Wolves are also unbeaten across all competitions this year. They have kept four clean sheets in six games.

The 2023 runners-up have scored at least three goals in four of their last six meetings against the Greens.

Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan Prediction

The Karakum Warriors dropped points for the first time this year last week. Notably, they are winless in four games in the CAFA Nations Cup, playing out two draws. They have scored just two goals in these games and will look to improve upon that record.

The White Wolves are unbeaten in their last seven games in all competitions, keeping five clean sheets, and will look to continue that form. They registered a 2-0 win in the CAFA Nations Cup meeting against Turkmenistan in 2023.

Considering the recent history between the two teams, we back the 2023 runners-up to record a win.

Prediction: Turkmenistan 0-2 Uzbekistan

Turkmenistan vs Uzbekistan Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Uzbekistan to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

