AFC U-19 Championship 2018: Twelve-time Champions South Korea overcome a resurgent Vietnam to seal their place in the Quarter-Finals

Thai Ba Sang in red jersey from Vietnam in action against Goo Boon-Cheul of Korea in the white jersey (Image Courtesy: Foxsportsasia)

Korean coach Jung-Yong Chung made as many as five changes to the squad which played Jordan for his team's match against Vietnam at the AFC U-19 Championship being held in Indonesia.

Kim Hyun-Woo, Oh Se-Hun, Lee Kyu-Hyuk, Goo Boon-Cheul and Yim Jae-Hyeok coming in place of Hwang Tae-Hyeon, Lee Ji-Sol, Jeong Ho-Jin, Cho Young-Wook, and Kim Jae-Sung.

Vietnam needing a win to keep their qualification hopes alive prompted three changes to the starting eleven by Hoang Anh Tuan. Duong Tung Lam, Le Van Nam, and Le Minh Binh coming in for Y Eli Nie, Truong Tien Anh, Tran Bao Toan.

Group C: South Korea defeat Vietnam 3-1

(KOR: Cho Young-Wook 45’, 94’, Kim Hyun-Woo 77’; VIE: Le Xuan Tu 13')

The Red Devils started with a 4-2-3-1 style and quickly changed to a 3-3-2-2 formation with Lee Kyu-Hyuk operating on the left wing, while Yim Jae-Hyeok played more of a striker. Koreans dominated the high balls winning 65% of the aerial duels.

With 14 of their 25 attempts finding the target with almost 41% of their attacks arising from the left wing. Korean custodian Lee Gwang-Yeon had a busy night with seven saves.

Vietnam changed from a 4-2-3-1 to a 4-1-3-2 formation with Nguyen Huu Thang moving forward to support the striker as Le Van Xuan moved up to a midfield role. The Golden Dragons had eight of their 15 attempts finding the target.

Their defense toiled hard to keep the Korean attacks at bay with 19 tackles and 18 clearances in the game. Vietnam goalkeepers Duong Tung Lam and Y Eli Nie came up with five saves each after Eli Nie replaced Duong Tung Lam following an injury.

The Koreans started briskly with Oh Se-hun’s shot striking the right crossbar and then bounced all the way back to hit the left crossbar. The resultant loose ball got slammed over the bar by Yim Jae-Hyeok.

Vietnam surprised the Koreans by taking the lead when Le Xuan Tu superbly converted a Le Minh Binh’s cross from the edge of the area to find the top left corner.

An exceptional save by the Vietnam custodian with his firm left hand denied a powerful header from Oh Se-Hun.

A brilliant pass from Oh Se-Hun put Yim Jae-Hyeok in a one-on-one situation. But, his shot got blocked by the outstretched hands of Vietnam goalkeeper to deny the Koreans yet again.

A Foul by Bui Hoang Viet Anh on Jeon Se-Jin fire inside the box prompted the Lebanon referee Hussein Abo Yehia to award a penalty. Jeon Se-Jin’s effort though went high over the crossbar as Koreans grew increasingly frustrated.

A beautifully constructed move, created space for Goo Boon-Cheul to strike. Another spectacular diving save from the Vietnam custodian held the lead intact.

Pressing for an equalizer the Korean coach brought on his most experienced player FC Seoul's Cho Young-Wook to replace Yim Jae-Hyeok in the 43rd minute.

The move immediately paid dividends, after Korea received their second penalty when Dung Quang Nho’s handled the ball inside the box. Cho Young-Wook stepped up to slot the ball home.

A thunderbolt of a strike from Lee Kyu-Hyuk struck the frame of the goal followed by another save from Y Eli Nie from Choi Jun’s close-range strike.

Vietnam was denied twice after the break with custodian Lee Gwang-Yeon’s reflex reaction from Le Van Nam’s efforts.

Korea took the lead in the 77th minute following a goalmouth melee after Kim Hyun-Woo who plies his trade with Dinamo Zagreb slammed the ball in from Lee Jae-Ik’s corner.

Vietnam conceded a third penalty of the evening when Thai Ba Sang brought down Cho Young-Wook who stepped up to score his second goal of the match with a perfectly placed right-footed shot.

The Koreans were tested early by a resurgent Vietnam defense before pulling off a victory with a couple of penalties. Vietnam completed their disastrous campaign without a win.

Group C: South Korea 7, Australia 5, Jordan 4, Vietnam 0.