Twente vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | January 13th 2024

Twente will resume their Eredivisie campaign following the winter break with a home game against AZ Alkmaar at the De Grolsch Veste on Saturday.

The hosts were held to a 2-2 draw in their last league match of 2023 by Sparta Rotterdam, concluding the year with a three-game unbeaten run. Following that draw, they moved to third place in the league table at the expense of the visitors.

Alkmaar met league leaders PSV in their previous league outing and fell to a 4-0 home loss, failing to score for the first time at home in the Eredivisie this season. They have 33 points to their name and trail the hosts by a place and a point in the league table. They'll look to regain third place in the standings with a win here.

After a 4-0 humbling at the hands of PSV, they bounced back with a win in the KNVB Cup three days later to sign off the previous year with a 3-2 away win over HHC.

Twente vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 99 times in all competitions thus far. These meetings have been contested closely by the two teams, with the hosts having a narrow 41-37 lead in wins and 21 games ending in draws.

The two hosts are unbeaten in their last four league meetings against the visitors, recording three wins.

Twente have suffered just one defeat in their last 11 league games, with that loss coming at home against PSV in November.

AZ Alkmaar have just two wins in their last seven league outings and are winless in their last three away games, conceding one goal apiece.

The visitors have outscored the hosts 35-34 in 16 league games this season and also have the better defensive record, conceding five goals fewer (14).

Twente vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

The Tukkers have lost just one of their last 14 games, including friendlies. They have suffered just one defeat at home in the Eredivisie since May 2022 and will be hopeful of a positive outing.

They are unbeaten in their last three meetings against the visitors. At home, the situation is a bit different, as both teams have three wins apiece in their last six meetings at Saturday's venue.

De Kaasboeren have just one win in their last four league games, which is a cause for concern. After recording back-to-back wins in their first four away games of the season, they are winless in their last three away games in the Eredivisie, scoring just twice.

Mathew Ryan and Yukinari Sugawara have been called up by their respective national teams at the 2023 AFC Asian Cup and will play no part in this match.

Both teams will play for the first time this year, so they might be a bit rusty. They were in action in the winter break and played a 2-2 draw in their respective friendlies last week. With that in mind and considering their current form, a draw might ensue.

Prediction: Twente 2-2 AZ Alkmaar

Twente vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Manfred Ugalde to score or assist any time - Yes