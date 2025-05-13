Twente vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction and Betting Tips | May 14th 2025

Twente will entertain AZ Alkmaar at De Grolsch Veste in the Eredivisie on Wednesday. The two teams are separated by just one point in the league table, with the fifth-placed hosts leading AZ.

The Tukkers made it two wins on the trot last week, with a 2-0 home triumph over Utrecht. Michel Vlap scored in the 21st minute, and Daan Rots doubled their lead in the second half. Utrecht had a goal ruled out by VAR in the first half.

The visitors have seen an uptick in form and are unbeaten in their last three games. They also extended their winning streak to two games last week, recording a 3-0 home win over Groningen. Sven Mijnans and Ernest Poku scored in the first half, while Mexx Meerdink scored the third goal after the break.

Twente vs AZ Alkmaar Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 102 times in all competitions. They have contested these meetings closely, with the hosts having a narrow 42-39 lead in wins and 21 games have ended in draws.

Both teams had registered home wins in their league meetings last season. AZ continued that form with a 1-0 home win in the reverse fixture in December.

The hosts have 15 wins from 32 league games this season, with 10 registered at home.

AZ Alkmaar have won five of their last 16 away games in all competitions. Notably, they have scored at least two goals in 12 games during that period.

The Tukkers have suffered two losses at home in the Eredivisie since February 2024, with both losses registered in 2025.

The visitors have the second-best defensive record in the Eredivisie this season, conceding 34 goals.

Twente vs AZ Alkmaar Prediction

The Tukkers are on a two-game winning streak, scoring four goals without conceding, and will look to continue that form in this home game. They have won their last three Eredivisie home meetings against AZ, scoring seven goals while conceding one goal apiece.

De Kaasboeren have won their two league games in May, scoring three goals apiece while keeping clean sheets. Notably, they have won just one of their last five Eredivisie away games, though they have scored nine goals in these games.

While both teams have won their two games in May, the Tukkers have a good recent home record against AZ and should be able to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Twente 2-1 AZ Alkmaar

Twente vs AZ Alkmaar Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Twente to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

