Twente vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2023

Twente will battle Feyenoord in an Eredivisie matchday 19 fixture that could have an impact in the title race.

The hosts currently occupy the sixth spot, six points behind league leaders Feyenoord, who have garnered 39 points from 41 matches.

Twente come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Vitesse on Wednesday. Ricky van Wolfswinkel's opener for the visitors was canceled by Gabriel Vidovic, while Matus Bero put them ahead. Vaclav Cerny equalized for Twente just before the hour mark.

Feyenoord claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win over Nijmegen. Javairo Dilrosun opened the scoring in the ninth minute, while Orkun Kokcu doubled his side's lead from the spot after the visitors had been reduced to 10 men.

Twente vs Feyenoord Head-t0-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on 116 occasions in the past. Feyenoord lead 52-28, while 26 games ended in a draw.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2022 when Feyenoord claimed a routine 2-0 home win.

Twente are on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions, having not lost a game since their defeat in the reverse fixture.

Feyenoord are currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak, winning seven games in this sequence.

Twente are unbeaten in all 12 home games they have played in all competitions this season, winning the last seven consecutively.

Twente have the best home record in the league, having garnered 25 points from nine matches. They also have the best defensive record in front of their fans with just two goals conceded.

Twente vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord have a fragile lead at the summit of the table, as they hold just a two-point advantage over second-placed AZ. The Alkmaar outfit could climb to the summit if they claim a win on Saturday, which would leave Feyenoord needing to claim maximum points to regain their advantage.

Twente, for their part, could insert themselves in the title race with a win here, as that would take them just three points behind Feyenoord. Their strong home form will be a source of inspiration, with Ron Jan's side boasting the best home record this term.

The high stakes involved in the game mean both sides might play cautiously and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Twente 1-1 Feyenoord

Twente vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

