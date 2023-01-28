Create

Twente vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | January 29th 2023

By Ume Elvis
Modified Jan 28, 2023 06:14 PM IST
Feyenoord v SK Sturm Graz: Group F - UEFA Europa League
Feyenoord will face Twente on Sunday

Twente will battle Feyenoord in an Eredivisie matchday 19 fixture that could have an impact in the title race.

The hosts currently occupy the sixth spot, six points behind league leaders Feyenoord, who have garnered 39 points from 41 matches.

Twente come into the game on the back of a 2-2 draw away to Vitesse on Wednesday. Ricky van Wolfswinkel's opener for the visitors was canceled by Gabriel Vidovic, while Matus Bero put them ahead. Vaclav Cerny equalized for Twente just before the hour mark.

⚽🔴 𝐕𝐨𝐨𝐫𝐮𝐢𝐭𝐛𝐥𝐢𝐤 - 𝐑𝐨𝐧 𝐉𝐚𝐧𝐬💬 “𝘓𝘢𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘻𝘪𝘦𝘯 𝘥𝘢𝘵 𝘸𝘦 𝘰𝘯𝘴 𝘬𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘦𝘯 𝘮𝘦𝘵𝘦𝘯 𝘮𝘦𝘵 𝘍𝘦𝘺𝘦𝘯𝘰𝘰𝘳𝘥”🔗fctwente.nl/nieuws/-laten-… #FCTwente #TweFey https://t.co/6fJqpmUCEk

Feyenoord claimed maximum points in a routine 2-0 home win over Nijmegen. Javairo Dilrosun opened the scoring in the ninth minute, while Orkun Kokcu doubled his side's lead from the spot after the visitors had been reduced to 10 men.

Twente vs Feyenoord Head-t0-Head and Key Numbers

  • The two sides have clashed on 116 occasions in the past. Feyenoord lead 52-28, while 26 games ended in a draw.
  • Their most recent meeting came in October 2022 when Feyenoord claimed a routine 2-0 home win.
  • Twente are on a 10-game unbeaten run in all competitions, having not lost a game since their defeat in the reverse fixture.
  • Feyenoord are currently on a nine-game unbeaten streak, winning seven games in this sequence.
  • Twente are unbeaten in all 12 home games they have played in all competitions this season, winning the last seven consecutively.
  • Twente have the best home record in the league, having garnered 25 points from nine matches. They also have the best defensive record in front of their fans with just two goals conceded.

Twente vs Feyenoord Prediction

Feyenoord have a fragile lead at the summit of the table, as they hold just a two-point advantage over second-placed AZ. The Alkmaar outfit could climb to the summit if they claim a win on Saturday, which would leave Feyenoord needing to claim maximum points to regain their advantage.

Twente, for their part, could insert themselves in the title race with a win here, as that would take them just three points behind Feyenoord. Their strong home form will be a source of inspiration, with Ron Jan's side boasting the best home record this term.

𝑻𝒆𝒂𝒎𝒏𝒊𝒆𝒖𝒘𝒔 🗞️ 🤞 Geertruida ✖️ Trauner#twefey

The high stakes involved in the game mean both sides might play cautiously and we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Twente 1-1 Feyenoord

Twente vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

PSG at only 5th! Paul Merson ranks his 5 favorites for the Champions League this season. Click here

Quick Links

Edited by Peter P
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...