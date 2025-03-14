Twente vs Feyenoord Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16, 2025

Twente host Feyenoord at De Grolsch Veste on Sunday in the Eredivisie. The hosts are ourth in the points table with 46 points from 25 matches.

Twente picked up a narrow but largely deserved 1-0 home win over last-placed Almere City in their last match, Sam Steijn netted the sole goal of the game in the opening 20 minutes to take his league tally for the campaign to 20.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, have endured a slow start to life under new boss Robin Van Persie. They drew goalless with NEC Nijmegen in their first game under the Dutchman before suffering a 4-1 aggregate defeat to Serie A giants Inter Milan to crash out of the UEFA Champions League last-16.

Feyenoord are a place and two points behind Twente in the standings but have a game in hand and will leapfrog the Tukkers with a win.

Twente vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 118 meetings between Twente and Feyenoord, who lead 52-27.

Feyenoord picked up a 2-1 win in their last meeting to snap a three-game winless streak in the fixture.

Twente have scored 50 goals in the Eredivisie this season. Only leaders Ajax (53) and defending champions PSV Eindhoven (75) have managed more.

De Stadionclub have the third-best defensive record in the top flight this season with a goal concession tally of 27.

Twente vs Feyenoord Prediction

Twente have won two of their last three matches and have lost one of their last 10 games in competitive action. They have won their last eight home games.

Feyenoord, meanwhile, are on a run of consecutive defeats and have won one of their last six matches. They have struggled on the road all year but should do enough to avoid defeat.

Prediction: Twente 1-1 Feyenoord

Twente vs Feyenoord Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Four of Twente's last five matches have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both sides have scored in five of their last seven matchups.)

