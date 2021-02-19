Twente vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2020-21

Twente welcome Feyenoord to the De Grolsch Veste Stadium in Eredivisie action on Sunday.

The hosts have just one win to their name in their last five outings, while Feyenoord have recorded two back-to-back wins in the league.

The club from Rotterdam recorded an emphatic 5-0 against Willem II in their previous outing but lost 4-3 to Heerenveen in the KNVB Cup.

Both clubs still have a shot at the European qualification spots and will be looking to move up a couple of places in the standings with a win here.

Twente vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

There have been 131 meetings between the two sides across all competitions. The Tukkers have 30 wins to their name but are winless against Feyenoord in their last 11 encounters.

De club aan de Maas have dominated this fixture and been victorious 62 times. In total, 39 games between the two have ended in a draw.

They last met at De Kuip in September, with the game ending in a 1-1 draw.

Twente form guide in the Eredivisie: W-L-D-D-L

Feyenoord form guide in across all competitions: L-W-W-L-L

Twente vs Feyenoord Team News

Twente

The hosts will be without the services of Julio Pleguezuelo, who is out for the season on account of a knee injury. Vaclav Cerny was also ruled out earlier this month due to a knee injury. Wout Brama's participation remains in doubt.

On-loan Manchester City midfielder Luka Ilic has been suspended after head-butting on-loan Chelsea star Marco Van Ginkel earlier this week.

Injured: Julio Pleguezuelo, Vaclav Cerny, Wout Brama

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Luka Ilic

Feyenoord

For the visitors, João Carlos Teixeira will be the only player who will miss the trip to Enschede on account of a leg injury.

Striker Steven Berghuis picked up a red card in their 4-3 loss in the KNVB Cup but that won't affect his involvement in this league fixture.

3 - Feyenoord have lost a KNVB Cup game in which they have scored three goals for the first time since 2001, when sc Heerenveen beat them 4-3 in the quarter-final. Repeat pic.twitter.com/BIkfxt0H6V — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) February 17, 2021

Injured: Joao Carlos Teixeira

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Twente vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Twente Predicted XI (4-3-3): Joel Drommel; Tyronne Ebuehi, Dario Dumic, Kik Pierie, Gijs Smal; Jesse Bosch, Godfried Roemeratoe, Ramiz Zerrouki; Luciano Narsingh, Danilo, Queensy Menig

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-3-3): Justin Bijlow; Lutsharel Geertruida, Eric Botteghin, Marcos Senesi, Tyrell Malacia; Jens Toornstra, Leroy Fer, Mark Diemers; Steven Berghuis, Bryan Linssen, Ridgeciano Haps

Twente vs Feyenoord Prediction

The hosts recorded their first win in seven games in their previous outing but have scored just five times in that period.

Feyenoord have been in good form in front of goal, scoring 11 times in their last three games across all competitions. Meanwhile, Twente have struggled at both ends of the pitch in their recent outings.

We think that Feyenoord's good goalscoring form will help them secure a win over Twente.

Prediction: Twente 1-3 Feyenoord