Twente vs Feyenoord prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22 

Twente and Feyenoord will battle for three points in a crucial Eredivisie fixture on Sunday.

The home side come into the game off a 1-0 away victory over Sparta Rotterdam. Ricky van Wolfswinkel scored the match-winner from the penalty spot with seven minutes to go.

Feyenoord played out a 2-2 draw away to Slavia Prague in the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday. Nigeria international Cyril Dessers scored a brace to help his side secure top spot in Group E.

The Rotterdam outfit will turn their attention to domestic action where they currently sit in third spot, two points behind the top two but with a game in hand. FC Twente sit in sixth place on 21 points.

Twente vs Feyenoord Head-to-Head

Feyenoord have 22 wins from their last 43 games against Twente. The home side have 11 wins to their name while 10 matches in the past have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in February and they could not be separated in a 2-2 draw that saw Feyenoord come back from being two goals down inside the first 14 minutes.

The visitors are currently on an eight-game unbeaten run, with Thursday's draw halting a run of six wins consecutively. Twente have won three of their last five games in all competitions.

Twente form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Feyenoord form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-W-W

Twente vs Feyenoord Team News

Twente

There are no new injuries or suspension concerns for the hosts. However, Luca Everink, Kik Pierie and Jody Lukoki will undergo late evaluations to determine their availability.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Luca Everink, Kik Pierie and Jody Lukoki

Feyenoord

Francesco Antonucci, Brian Linssen and Denzel Hall are doubts for the game. Justin Bijlow has tested positive for COVID-19 and will be unavailable.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Unavailable: Justin Bijlow

Doubtful: Francesco Antonucci, Denzel Hall, Brian Linssen

Twente vs Feyenoord Predicted XI

Twente Predicted XI (4-3-3): Lars Unnerstall (GK); Jayden Oosterwolde, Robin Propper, Mees Hilgers, Giovanni Troupe; Michal Sadilek, Wout Brama, Ramiz Zerrouki; Dimitrios Limnios, Ricky van Wolfswinkel, Daan Rots

Feyenoord Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ofir Marciano (GK); Tyrell Malacia, Marcos Senesi, Gernot Trauner, Marcus Pedersen; Orkun Kokcu, Jens Toornstra; Luis Sinisterra, Guus Til, Alireza Jahanbakhsh; Cyril Dessers

Twente vs Feyenoord Prediction

The two sides have been in fine form this season and will each fancy their chances of picking up maximum points on Sunday.

Twente have home advantage but Feyenoord have their sights set on usurping Ajax and PSV at the summit of the standings. Both sides are likely to play on the attack, which could translate into an exciting game, but we are backing the visitors to eke out a narrow win.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Prediction: Twente 2-3 Feyenoord

Edited by Shardul Sant