Twente vs Fortuna Prediction and Betting Tips | 6th April 2024

Twente will welcome Fortuna to De Grolsch Veste in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

Twente vs Fortuna Preview

With PSV Eindhoven on track to clinch the title following a two-digit lead atop the standings, third-placed Twente are pushing to keep their place. The hosts can still move further with 18 points up for grabs across six matchdays but their focus would be to avoid slip-ups. Fourth-placed AZ are hot on their heels.

The Tukkers boast three impressive wins over Fortuna (0-3, 0-3, 3-0) in the sides’ last three clashes. The hosts still maintain a superior head-to-head stat over the visitors – 13 wins against five in 24 clashes with six ending in stalemates. Twente have lost once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Fortuna sit 10th with 35 points – two places below the Conference League play-off qualification zone. They have the possibility of hitting that spot with six rounds of matches to spare. However, they need to win most of their remaining fixtures and avoid dropping points. It appears a tough task considering their form.

Fortuna are winless in their last three outings, drawing twice and losing once. They have won thrice in their last 10 games, losing four times. The visitors have managed one win in their last five trips, underscoring their weakness on the road this term. They could face an uphill battle at De Grolsch Veste against a highly motivated Twente.

Twente vs Fortuna Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Twente have won thrice and lost twice in their last five clashes with Fortuna in all competitions.

Twente have won thrice and lost once in their last four home games against Fortuna.

Twente have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home.

Fortuna have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five matches on the road.

Twente have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five matches while Fortuna have won twice, drawn twice and lost once.

Twente vs Fortuna Prediction

Twente will be counting on top performers Sem Steijn and Ricky van Wolfswinkel to maintain their form across the final lap of the campaign. They boast 12 and 11 goals respectively in the league.

Kaj Sierhuis has been a bright spot in Fortuna’s ailing campaign. He has netted 11 goals so far and remains a threat to any opposition.

Twente are expected to come out on top based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Twente 3-1 Fortuna

Twente vs Fortuna Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Twente to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Twente to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Fortuna to score - Yes