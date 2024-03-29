Twente vs Heracles Prediction and Betting Tips | March 31, 2024 

Twente welcome Heracles to De Grolsch Veste for an Eredivisie matchday 27 clash on Sunday (March 31).

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 defeat at PSV before the international break. Ricardo Pepi scored the dramatic winner in the sixth minute of stoppage time.

Heracles, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a routine 2-0 home win over Go Ahead Eagles. Jizz Hornkamp and Bryan Limbombe scored in the 55th and 69th minutes respectively to inspire the win.

The win left the Almelo outfit in 14th spot in the standings, having garnered 26 points from as many games. Twente, meanwhile, remain third with 53 points after 26 outings.

Twente vs Heracles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 43rd meeting between the two sides. Twente lead 24-7.

One of those stalemates came in their most recent clash in October when they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture.

Seven of their last eight head-to-head meetings have had goals at both ends.

Four of Twente's last five games have been decided by one-goal margins.

Four of Heracles' last five games have seen one side keep a clean sheet.

Twente vs Heracles Prediction

Twente are all but out of the contention for a top-two finish. However, the Enschede outfit hold pole position in the race for third spot and qualification for the UEFA Champions League qualifiers.

Joseph Oosting's side lost to runaway leaders PSV in painful circumstances last time out and will be eager to return to winning ways. Heracles, meanwhile, returned to winning ways against Go Ahead Eagles, snapping a four-game winless streak, losing thrice.

They have held their own in this fixture in recent years, having lost one of their last seven head-to-head games, winning two. HAFC have just a four-point cushion over the bottom-three, and a point will steer them further clear of the relegation zone.

Twente are the favourites, but their recent struggles against Heracles suggests this could be a close game. Expect the hosts to claim maximum points with a narrow win and also keep a clean sheet.

Prediction: Twente 1-0 Heracles

Twente vs Heracles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Twente to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals