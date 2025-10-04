Twente vs Heracles Prediction and Betting Tips | October 5th 2025 

Twente and Heracles will battle for three points in an Eredivisie matchday eight clash on Sunday (October 5th). The game will be played at De Grolsch Veste.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-2 victory over Fortuna Sittard at the same venue last weekend. They went into the break in the lead thanks to Ricky van Wolfswinkel's 38th-minute penalty. Bart van Rooij and Thomas van den Belt scored second-half goals for the hosts while Justin Lonwijk and Luka Tunjic scored for the visitors.

Heracles, meanwhile, claimed maximum points with a comfortable 3-0 victory over Sparta Rotterdam. Jizz Hornkamp broke the deadlock in first-half injury time and completed his brace in the 69th minute after Yvandro Sanches had made it 2-0.

The Almelo outfit remained at the foot of the standings with just three points to show for their efforts in seven games. Twente are eighth on 10 points.

Twente vs Heracles Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Twente have 26 wins from the last 45 head-to-head games. Heracles have been victorious eight times while 11 games ended in draws.

Their most recent clash came in March 2025 when Heracles claimed a 2-1 home win.

Four of Twente's last five league games have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Six of Heracles' seven league games this term have produced three goals or more.

The home side on the day is unbeaten in the last eight head-to-head games (four wins).

Twente have conceded exactly two goals in all three home league games they have played this season.

Twente vs Heracles Prediction

Twente started the season without a win in their opening two home games in the league. They finally gave their fans cause for celebration at the third time of asking and are the heavy favorites to claim maximum points here.

Heracles lost their opening six games of the season but won their first game of the campaign last weekend. They will be looking to build on that in Rotterdam.

Barring an unlikely upset, there should only be one winner here. Back the hosts to claim a comfortable victory and clean sheet.

Prediction: Twente 3-0 Heracles

Twente vs Heracles Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Twente to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Twente to score over 1.5 goals

