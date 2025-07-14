Twente vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16th 2025

Twente will face Kaizer Chiefs at the Sportpark De Scheetheuvel on Wednesday in a friendly clash between the two clubs. The Tukkers had mixed results in the Eredivisie last season, finishing sixth in the regular season standings and then beating NEC Nijmegen 3-2 in the semifinals of the Europa League playoffs before losing by the same scoreline to AZ Alkmaar in the final a few days later.
The Dutch outfit have had a busy pre-season campaign, picking up 3-0 wins over Motherwell and Belgian side Lokeren in their first two matches. They then faced Qarabag on Friday, playing two games against the Azerbaijani outfit with the first ending in a 3-2 defeat and the second in a 2-1 victory.
Kaizer Chiefs, meanwhile, are midway through their pre-season tour of the Netherlands, losing 2-1 to Vitesse in their first game and 4-0 to Utrecht in their second game. They then suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat to NEC Nijmegen last time out and will be keen to pick up a positive result this week.
Following Wednesday's game, Twente will take on German outfit Schalke while Chiefs will return to South Africa to continue their preparations for the upcoming season.
Twente vs Kaizer Chiefs Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Wednesday's game will mark the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.
- The visitors have managed just one clean sheet in their last eight outings.
- Twente have been in fine goalscoring form during the off-season, registering 10 goals in just four matches.
- The Tukkers picked up 54 points in the Eredivisie last season, their fewest points tally since the 2020-21 campaign.
- Chiefs conceded 34 goals in the South African top flight last season. Only AmaZulu (35) and Marumo Gallants (39) shipped more.
Twente vs Kaizer Chiefs Prediction
Twente have won three of their four pre-season outings so far and will head into Wednesday's game with confidence. They are by far the stronger side ahead of the midweek clash but must be wary of complacency to get the job done.
Amakhosi, on the other hand, have won just one of their last nine games stretching back to the regular season and could see their struggles in the Netherlands continue this week.
Prediction: Twente 3-0 Kaizer Chiefs
Twente vs Kaizer Chiefs Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Twente to win
Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Six of the hosts' last seven matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO