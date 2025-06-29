Twente vs Motherwell Prediction and Betting Tips | July 1st 2025

Twente will meet Motherwell at Sportpark De Kruudnhof in a friendly on Tuesday. This is the first friendly of the pre-season for the Scottish team, while the Tukkers will play for the second time in the pre-season.

The Tukkers met DSVD in their first friendly game of the season last week and registered a thumping 14-0 win. Michel Vlap bagged a brace in the first half. Mitchell van Bergen also had a brace, while Arno Verschueren and Naci Ünüvar scored hat-tricks.

The Well will travel to the Netherlands for the second consecutive year in the pre-season. They had concluded the Scottish Premiership 2024-25 campaign on a two-game unbeaten run.

Twente vs Motherwell Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met once, with that meeting taking place in the pre-season last year. Notably, it was the first pre-season match for the Steelmen, who will yet again get their pre-season underway against the Tukkers.

The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with Daan Rots helping the Eredivisie side come back twice.

The Tukkers are unbeaten in five meetings against Scottish teams in all competitions, recording three wins.

The Tukkers had seen conclusive results in their last seven competitive games in the 2024-25 campaign, recording three wins.

The Well concluded the 2024-25 campaign on a good note, losing just one of their last six games.

The Tukkers went unbeaten in six recorded friendly games in the pre-season in 2024, playing out five stalemates.

The Steelmen were also unbeaten in four recorded friendly games in the pre-season, recording three wins. After a draw against the Tukkers, they overcame DSVD a week later.

Twente vs Motherwell Prediction

The Tukkers got their pre-season underway with an impressive 14-0 win and will look to continue that form here. They had scored two goals apiece in five of their last six games of the 2024-25 campaign.

Joseph Oosting fielded a different starting XI in the two halves of the friendly match against DSVD and will likely do the same here. Players like Bas Kuipers, Ricky van Wolfswinkel, and Naci Ünüvar should start in the first half.

The Well play for the first time in the pre-season and will look to leave a good account of themselves. It is also the first game in charge for new manager Jens Berthel Askou, so it will be a good test for him.

New signing Jordan McGhee has trained well ahead of this match and is in contention to start. Aston Oxborough reportedly picked up an injury in training and is ruled out.

There is nothing much at stake for the two teams, and they will likely settle for a draw.

Prediction: Twente 2-2 Motherwell

Twente vs Motherwell Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

