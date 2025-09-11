Twente vs NAC Prediction and Betting Tips | September 13th 2025 

Twente and NAC Breda will battle for three points in an Eredivisie round-five clash on Saturday (September 13th). The game will be played at De Grolsch Veste.
The hosts will be looking to bounce back from the 1-0 defeat away to Excelsior before the international break. Their hosts were reduced to 10 men when Stan Henderikx was sent off in the 21st minute but Mike van Duinen scored a late match-winner with seven minutes left in regulation time.
NAC, meanwhile, fell to a 1-0 defeat at home to AZ Alkmaar. They went into the break one man down, with Sydney van Hooijdonk being sent off in the 41st minute. They had a chance to go ahead when they were awarded a 56th-minute penalty but Charles-Andreas Brym fluffed his lines. Sven Mijnans stepped off the bench to decide the game in the 89th minute.
The losses left both sides in 15th and 16th spots in the standings respectively on three points from four games.
Twente vs NAC Head-to-Head and Key Numbers
- Twente have 44 wins from the last 91 head-to-head games. NAC Breda were victorious 24 times while 23 games ended in a share of the spoils.
- Their most recent clash came in January 2025 when NAC claimed a 2-1 home win.
- Five of the last six head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net.
- Three of Twente's four league games this season have been decided by a one-goal margin.
- NAC have failed to score in three of their four league games this season.
- Twente failed to score in three of their four league games this term.
Twente vs NAC Prediction
Twente have made a poor start to the season, having lost three of their opening four games. Their disappointing start saw them part ways with former manager Joseph Oosting and this game offers them a chance to reignite their campaign.
NAC Breda were one spot away from relegation last season and another campaign of struggles could be on the cards unless they significantly improve their results.
The home side are the pre-game favorites and have not lost a head-to-head game at this venue since January 2007. We expect the Enschede outfit to claim a routine win and clean sheet.
Prediction: Twente 2-0 NAC
Twente vs NAC Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Twente to win
Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No
Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals