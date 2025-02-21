Twente vs NEC Nijmegen Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

The Eredivisie returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Twente and NEC Nijmegen lock horns at the De Grolsch Veste on Sunday. Joseph Oosting’s men head into the weekend on a run of six consecutive home wins and will be looking to extend this dominant streak.

Twente were dumped out of the Europa League in midweek as they suffered a 5-2 defeat against Bodo/Glimt in the second leg of their knockout-stage playoff clash to lose the tie 6-4 on aggregate.

Before that, Oosting’s side were on a six-game unbeaten run across all competitions, claiming four wins and two draws while scoring 13 goals and conceding eight in that time.

Twente return to action in Eredivisie, where they have picked up 39 points from their 22 matches so far to sit sixth in the standings, four points adrift of third-placed Utrecht in the Champions League playoff spot.

Elsewhere, Dutch forward Vito van Crooij came up clutch for NEC Nijmegen as he struck in the 94th minute to hand them a 2-2 draw against Almere City last time out.

This followed a 2-1 defeat against Groningen at the Euroborg Stadion on February 8, a result which saw their four-game unbeaten run across all competitions come to an end.

NEC Nijmegen have picked up 25 points from their 22 Eredivisie matches so far to sit 12th in the standings, level on points with 13th-placed PEC Zwolle.

Twente vs NEC Nijmegen Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 25 wins from the last 46 meetings between the sides, Twente boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

NEC Nijmegen have picked up 14 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on seven occasions.

Twente are on a run of six back-to-back home wins across all competitions, scoring 16 goals and keeping three clean sheets since the start of December.

NEC Nijmegen have lost all but one of their last five away matches, with a 1-0 victory over PEC Zwolle on November 11 being the exception.

Twente vs NEC Nijmegen Prediction

The last 10 meetings between Twente and Nijmegen have produced a combined 29 goals and we anticipate another action-packed contest on Sunday.

However, Oosting’s men have been rock-solid at home in recent weeks and we are backing them to bounce back from their Europa League heartbreak with a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Twente 3-1 NEC Nijmegen

Twente vs NEC Nijmegen Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Twente to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in four of Twente’s last five games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in four of the hosts’ last five outings)

