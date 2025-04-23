Twente welcome second-placed PSV to De Grolsch Veste in a crucial Eredivisie clash on Thursday. The visitors have a game in hand and trail leaders Ajax by nine points. They need to win the remaining five games to retain their title. The Tukkers, meanwhile, need to win their remaining games to keep their European hopes alive.

Twente are winless in four league games. They were held to a 1-1 draw at PEC Zwolle last week. Defender Alec Van Hoorenbeeck equalised in the 78th minute.

PSV, meanwhile, lost to Ajax last month and have won their two league games in April. They beat Almere 5-0 at home earlier this month. Ismael Saibari bagged a brace, while Johan Bakayoko, Noa Lang and Malik Tillman scored in the first half.

Twente vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 144 times across competitions, with PSV leading 69-27.

The reigning champions extended their winning streak against Twente to five games with a 5-1 home triumph in the reverse fixture in December.

PSV have the best attacking record in the Eredivisie this season, scoring 86 goals, 31 more than Tewnte.

Twente have score in five of their last six league games.

Eight of their last nine meetings have produced over 2.5 goals.

PSV have scored thrice in three of their last four Eredivisie away games.

Twente vs PSV Prediction

Twentre are winless in last four games and have drawn their two outings this month. They have won eight of their last 10 games and have lost one of their last five home games in the fixture, losing one.

Mees Hilgers picked up his fifth yellow card of the league campaign last week and will serve a suspension. Taylor Booth, Sam Lammers and Gerald Alders are expected to miss out due to injuries.

PSV, meanwhile, have won their last two games, scoring eight goals and conceding once They have won their last five meetings against Twente, scoring 16 goals while conceding three.

Manager Peter Bosz will be without Lucas Pere and Ricardo Pepi due to injuries. Rick Karsdorp is also unlikely to start, while Ivan Perisic could be involved after being an unused substitute last week.

PSV have been the dominant side in recent meetings against Twente and should eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Twente 2-3 PSV

Twente vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - PSV to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

