Twente vs PSV Prediction and Betting Tips | November 25th 2023

Twente will invite PSV to the De Grolsch Veste in an exciting Eredivisie clash on Saturday.

The hosts are in third place in the league standings with 27 points from 12 games. They head into the match on a seven-game unbeaten run in the league, though three of their last four games have ended in draws. In their previous outing, Sem Steijn's brace and a late goal from Manfred Ugalde helped them hold NEC to a 3-3 draw.

The visitors have a 100% record in the Eredivisie thus far. Across all competitions, they have won three games in a row, scoring 11 goals while keeping clean sheets in these wins as well.

In their previous outing before the international break, goals from Hirving Lozano, Guus Til, Luuk de Jong, and Malik Tillman helped them register a comfortable 4-0 home win over PEC Zwolle.

Twente vs PSV Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 140 times in all competitions thus far. As expected, the visitors have the upper hand in these meetings with 65 wins to their name. The hosts have got the better of their western rivals 27 times and 48 games have ended in draws.

Last season, both teams recorded home wins in their Eredivisie meetings. Twente's 2-1 home win in September was their first win against the visitors since 2013.

The last five meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals, with the visitors outscoring the hosts 15-7 in these meetings.

PSV are winless in their last four away meetings against the hosts, though three games in that period have ended in draws.

Twente are unbeaten at home in the Eredivisie since the beginning of the 2022-23 season. They have won nine of their last 10 home games.

The visitors have the best attacking and defensive record in the Eredivisie this season, scoring 45 goals in 12 games and conceding just five times in that period.

Twente vs PSV Prediction

The Tukkers have won five of their six home games in the Eredivisie this season, scoring 13 goals in that period while conceding just six times. They have just one win in their last nine home meetings against the visitors, drawing five times in that period.

On-loan winger Naci Ünüvar has not played since September but has reportedly recovered well from a muscle injury and is in contention to at least start from the bench. Head coach Joseph Oosting does not have any other absentees for this high-profile clash and should be able to field a strong starting XI.

Boeren have enjoyed a winning start to their league campaign and their unbeaten run in the league stretches to 28 games. They have suffered just one loss across all competitions this season and are strong favorites.

Midfielder Joey Veerman sustained an injury during the international break in the Netherlands's 6-0 win over Gibraltar and Peter Bosz will take a late call on the player's availability for the trip to Enschede.

Both teams head into the match in great form and the clash between the third-placed team and the league leaders should make for an interesting watch. With that in mind, a high-scoring draw might ensue.

Prediction: Twente 2-2 PSV

Twente vs PSV Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Luuk de Jong to score or assist any time - Yes