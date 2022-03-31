Twente vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie will return this weekend after a two-week break and one of the matchday 28 fixtures will see FC Twente host PSV Eindhoven on Saturday.

The home side come into the game on the back of a 1-0 victory over Zwolle before the international break. Daan Rots' 19th-minute strike was enough to help his side secure all three points.

PSV were rampant in a 5-0 thrashing of Sittard on home turf. Five different men got on the scoresheet for the Lightbulbs, with Eran Zahavi providing an assist to go with his goal.

The win helped them maintain their two-point deficit against table-toppers Ajax. Twente sit in fourth position on 54 points and Saturday's result could have huge ramifications on European qualification.

Twente vs PSV Head-to-Head

The two sides have clashed on 119 occasions, with Twente recording 21 wins in the past. PSV were victorious in 58 previous matches, while 40 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in October 2021 when Carlos Vinicius scored a second-half brace to guide PSV to a 5-2 comeback victory.

Twente form guide: W-W-W-W-D

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-W

Twente vs PSV Team News

Twente

Denilho Cleonise has been ruled out with an illness. Mees Hilgers is unavailable due to injury, while Wout Brama is a doubt for the game.

Injury: Mees Hilgers

Suspension: None

Doubtful: Wout Brama

Unavailable: Denilho Cleonise

PSV

Jordan Teze, Andre Ramalho Silva, Cody Gakpo and Shurandy Sambo have all been ruled out with injuries. Ryan Thomas and Phillipp Mwene are doubts for the game.

Injuries: Jordan Teze, Andre Ramalho Silva, Cody Gakpo, Shurandy Sambo

Doubtful: Ryan Thomas, Phillipp Mwene

Suspension: None

Twente vs PSV Predicted XI

Twente Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lars Unnerstall (GK); Gijs Smal, Julio Pleguezuelo, Robin Propper, Joshua Brenet; Ramiz Zerrouki, Jesse Bosch; Virgil Misidjan, Michel Vlap, Daan Rots; Ricky van Wolfswinkel

PSV Eindhoven (4-2-3-1): Joel Drommel (GK); Philipp Max, Jordan Teze, Olivier Boscagli, Mauro Junior; Erick Gutierrez, Ibrahim Sangare; Joey Veerman, Mario Gotze, Nony Madueke; Eran Zahavi

Twente vs PSV Prediction

Both sides need maximum points for different reasons. The hosts are within touching distance of direct qualification for the UEFA Europa League, while PSV Eindhoven are well-positioned to take advantage of any slip by Ajax in the title race.

They are also both on a good run of form and are likely to go all out in search of a victory. Twente are more defensively compact and might try to restrict the chances afforded to PSV but we are backing the visitors to secure a narrow victory.

Prediction: Twente 1-2 PSV Eindhoven

