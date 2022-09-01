Twente vs PSV prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2022-23 

FC Twente will welcome PSV Eindhoven to De Grolsch Veste for the standout clash in the Eredivisie on Saturday.

The hosts are coming a comfortable 4-0 home win against Excelsior on Wednesday. Vaclav Cerny stepped off the bench to round up the scoring with a second-half brace.

PSV, meanwhile, were even more emphatic in a 7-1 rout of Volendam on home turf. It took just 21 seconds for the Eindhoven outfit to break the deadlock through Xavi Simmons, which set the tone for the rest of the game.

Cody Gakpo ended the night with a hat-trick, while Simmons added a 67th-minute strike to complete his brace. The win saw PSV climb to the summit of the table with a 100% win record so far. Twente are fifth spot with nine points.

Twente vs PSV Head-to-Head

The two teams have clashed on 120 occasions, with PSV leading 58-21 in wins, while 41 games have ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent meeting came in April, where PSV showed great determination to snatch a point in a 3-3 draw after being 3-0 down after 25 minutes.

Twente form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W

PSV form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-D-W

Twente vs PSV Team News

Twente

Julio Pleguezuelo, Robin Propper, Sem Steijn, Michel Vlap and Dimitrios Limnios have been ruled out with injury. Casper Staring is a doubt to start.

PSV

The visitors have a plethora of injured personnel. Richard Ledezma, Noni Madueke, Mauro Junior, Yorbe Vertessen, Marco van Ginkel, Oscar Boscagli and Luuk de Jong have been sidelined by injury.

Twente vs PSV Predicted XIs

Twente (4-2-3-1): Lars Unnerstall (GK); Gijs Smal, Max Bruns, Mees Hilgers, Joshua Brenet; Mathias Kjolo, Ramiz Zerrouki; Christos Tzolis, Ricky van Wolfswinkel, Denilho Cleonise; Manfred Ugalde

PSV Eindhoven (4-3-3): Walter Benitez, Jordan Teze, Andre Ramalho, Jarrad Branthwaite, Philipp Max, Ibrahim Sangare, Joey Veerman, Xavi Simons, Ismael Saibari, Carlos Vinicius, Cody Gakpo

Twente vs PSV Prediction

The two teams are among the big guns in the Eredivisie, so fireworks can be expected in a game that promises plenty of attacking football.

However, PSV have the better team and will enter the game as the favourites. Twente could win if they perform at an optimum level, but the visitors are expected to claim a comfortable victory, with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Twente 1-3 PSV

