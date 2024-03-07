Twente vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction and Betting Tips | March 9th 2024

Twente will host Sparta Rotterdam at De Grolsch Veste on Saturday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a largely solid campaign and are targeting a return to the continental stage. They beat relegation-threatened Vitesse 2-1 in their last match, with Ricky van Wolfswinkel scoring the opener early in the game before Joshua Brenet scored the winner in the second half.

Twente sit third in the Eredivisie standings with 50 points from 24 games. They are six points behind second-placed Feyenoord and will be looking to reduce that gap here.

Sparta Rotterdam have struggled for results of late but remain hopeful of securing playoff football at the end of the regular season. They played out a 1-1 draw against AZ Alkmaar last time out, heading into the break a goal down before Arno Verschueren headed home a second-half leveler.

The visitors sit mid-table in 10th place with 30 points from 24 matches and will be hopeful of adding to that tally on Saturday.

Twente vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Historically, there have been 103 meetings between Twente and Sparta. The hosts have won 53 of those games while the visitors have won 25 times. There have been 25 draws between the two teams.

The home side are undefeated in their last nine games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2021.

The Tukkers have conceded 23 goals in the Eredivisie this season. Only Feyenoord (19) and league leaders PSV Eindhoven (13) have conceded fewer.

Five of Sparta's eight league wins this season have come on the road.

Twente vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

Twente are on a run of back-to-back victories and have now won four of their last five games. They have won four of their last five games at De Grolsch Veste and will be looking forward to the weekend clash.

Sparta, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just one of their last seven matches. They have lost four of their last six games on the road and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Twente 3-1 Sparta Rotterdam

Twente vs Sparta Rotterdam Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Twente to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the hosts' last five matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups)