Twente vs Sparta Rotterdam prediction, preview, team news and more | Eredivisie 2021-22

The Eredivisie returns this week and will see Twente host Sparta Rotterdam at the Grolsch Veste Stadium on Friday night.

Twente are in superb form at the moment and are dreaming of European football next season. They beat NEC Nijmegen 2-0 in their last game via second-half goals from Virgil Misidjan and Dimitris Limnios after their opponents were reduced to 10 men.

The home side sit fourth in the league table, with 58 points from 29 games. They will be looking to continue their strong run this weekend as they push for Conference League qualification.

Sparta Rotterdam returned to winning ways on Tuesday, beating Vitesse 1-0 away from home to pick up a much-needed three points in their battle for survival. Adrian Dalmau scored the sole goal of the game in the first five minutes while goalkeeper Maduka Okoye was at his brilliant best to secure maximum points for his side.

Sparta Rotterdam sit 16th in the Eredivisie with 25 points. They are just two points above rock-bottom and will be looking to pull further clear with a win on Friday.

Twente vs Sparta Rotterdam Head-to-Head

There have been 27 meetings between Twente and Sparta Rotterdam. The hosts have won 14 of those games while the visitors have won eight times. There have been six draws between the two teams.

The two sides last locked horns in a league clash earlier this season, which Twente won 1-0.

Twente Form Guide: W-D-W-W-W

Sparta Rotterdam Form Guide: W-L-L-D-D

Twente vs Sparta Rotterdam Team News

Twente

Daan Rots came off injured early in the hosts' last game and is expected to miss Friday's match as a result. Ennio van der Gouw is also injured and will not be available.

Injured: Daan Rots, Ennio van der Gouw

Doubtful: None

Unavailable: None

Suspended: None

Sparta Rotterdam

The visitors boast a clean bill of health ahead of their weekend clash. However, Tom Beugelsdijk, Joeri de Kamps and Vito van Crooij are set to miss out due to suspensions.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: Tom Beugelsdijk, Joeri de Kamps, Vito van Crooij

Twente vs Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XI

Twente Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Lars Unnerstall (GK); Gijs Smal, Julio Pleguezuelo, Robin Propper, Joshua Brenet; Ramiz Zerrouki, Michal Sadilek; Virgil Misidjan, Michel Vlap, Dimitris Limnios; Ricky van Wolfswinkel

Sparta Rotterdam Predicted XI (4-4-2): Maduka Okoye; Dirk Abels, Bart Vriends, Adil Auassar, Riza Durmisi; Sven Mijnans, Arno Verschueren, Jeremy van Mullem, Mica Pinto; Mario Engels, Adrian Dalmau

Twente vs Sparta Rotterdam Prediction

Twente are on a seven-game unbeaten run in the Eredivisie, winning five of those games and drawing the other two. They kept four clean sheets in that period and have the third-best defensive record in the league at the moment.

Sparta Rotterdam's latest result ended a five-game winless run. They have, however, won just two games on the road this campaign and could see defeat on Friday.

Prediction: Twente 1-0 Sparta Rotterdam

