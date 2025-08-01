Twente vs Udinese Prediction and Betting Tips | 2nd August 2025

Twente play their last friendly game of the summer against Udinese on Saturday before starting their 2025-26 Eredivisie campaign away to PEC Zwolle on 10 August. The Dutch side are hoping for another strong run in the league after achieving a sixth-place finish in the top flight last time out.
Their narrow 1-0 win over RKC Waalwijk earlier this week added some wind to their sails, as Twente look to wrap up their pre-season preparations on Saturday on a high note.
Meanwhile, Udinese are having a good run in the summer thus far. After starting their pre-season with a lowly 1-1 draw to NK Opatija, Le Zebrette went down 3-1 to Shabab Al-Ahli but recovered to beat Qatar and Strasbourg in their next, signaling a return to form.
Following three more friendly games, including twice against Werder Bremen, Udinese officially begin the 2025-26 season against Carrarese in the first round of the Coppa Italia, before opening their Serie A campaign against Verona on 25 August.
Twente vs Udinese Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- Twente and Udinese have never met in any competition or friendly encounter.
- After going winless in their first two friendlies, Udinese have won their next two: 3-0 vs Qatar and 2-1 vs Strasbourg.
- In seven friendly games this summer, Twente have won four and lost just twice.
- This will be Twente's last friendly of the pre-season before starting the Eredivisie campaign against PEC Zwolle.
- Udinese play three more friendlies before starting the 2025-26 season: vs Twente and vs Werder Bremen (2).
Twente vs Udinese Prediction
Udinese are the stronger team on paper, with more experience too. Their last set of results indicates the side are on the up right now, and will give Twente a tough run for their money.
The Dutch outfit may look to choke the Italians defensively on home turf in the hopes of avoiding a loss in their final pre-season game of the summer, but Le Zebrette's menacing vanguard means the Serie A side should be able to put a goal or two past them. We predict a win for Udinese this weekend.
Prediction: Twente 0-1 Udinese
Twente vs Udinese Betting Tips
Tip 1 - Result: Udinese to win
Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals
Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No