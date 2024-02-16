Twente vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

Twente will face Utrecht at De Grolsch Veste on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Eredivisie campaign.

The home side have performed well in the league this season and are targeting a return to the continental stage. They beat Excelsior 3-0 in their last match with Daan Rots opening the scoring after just two minutes before Ricky van Wolfswinkel scored a first-half brace to seal the points.

Twente sit third in the league standings with 44 points from 21 games. They are five points behind second-placed Feyenoord and will look to reduce that gap.

Utrecht have found good form of late after a disastrous start to their season and are now pushing for the qualification playoff spots. They thrashed Fortuna Sittard 4-0 in their last match with three different players getting on the scoresheet including USA international Taylor Booth, who scored a brace.

The visitors sit mid-table in ninth place with 26 points and will look to continue their good run of results on Sunday.

Twente vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 111 meetings between Twente and Utrecht. The hosts have won 48 of those games while the visitors have won 33 times.

There have been 30 draws between the two teams including their most recent matchup which ended 1-1.

The visitors have won just one of their last five games in this fixture.

The hosts have kept clean sheets in their last three matches after failing to register any in their previous 11 competitive outings.

Twente have picked up 25 points on home turf in the league this season. Only league leaders PSV Eindhoven (30) have picked up more.

Utrecht have scored 27 league goals this season, the fewest of any team in the top half of the Eredivisie table.

Twente vs Utrecht Prediction

Twente are on a run of back-to-back victories after winning just one of their five games prior. They have won their last three home matches and will look to extend that streak on Sunday.

Utrecht have also won their last two games and are undefeated in the league since last October. They are, however, winless in their last three games on the road and could see defeat this weekend.

Prediction: Twente 1-0 Utrecht

Twente vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Twente

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Each of the last five matches between the two teams have all produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just one of the hosts' last five matches)