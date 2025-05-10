Twente vs Utrecht Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Twente will welcome Utrecht to De Grolsch Veste in the Eredivisie on Sunday. The hosts are fifth in the league table, and trail the fourth-placed Domstedelingen by 11 points.

This is a crucial match for the visitors, as they trail third-placed Feyenoord by three points and are still in contention to secure a spot in the UEFA Champions League qualifiers. They are set for a place in the UEFA Europa League qualifiers anyway.

The hosts returned to winning ways after five games last week, recording a 2-0 away triumph over Sparta Rotterdam. Michal Sadílek and Sem Steijn scored three minutes apart late in the first half. Ricky van Wolfswinkel picked up an assist in that match, after being on the scoresheet against PSV last month.

Domstedelingen extended their unbeaten streak in the Eredivisie to five games last week, recording a 4-0 away win over Waalwijk. Oscar Luigi Fraulo, Sébastien Haller, and Miguel Rodríguez scored in the first half while, David Min scored the fourth goal in the 87th minute.

Twente vs Utrecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have a long-standing rivalry and have squared off 144 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 65 wins. Domstedelingen have 42 wins and 37 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the Tukkers, recording three wins. They secured a 2-1 home win in the reverse fixture in September.

Utrecht have scored 15 goals in their last five league games while keeping three clean sheets.

Twente are winless in their last three home games, suffering two losses. They have conceded 10 goals in these games and will look to improve upon that record.

The visitors have enjoyed an unbeaten run in away games in the Eredivisie this season.

Twente vs Utrecht Prediction

The Tukkers registered their first win and kept their first clean sheet since March last week and will look to build on that form. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in six of their last eight league games. They were unbeaten at home in the Eredivisie between February 2024 and March 2025 but have lost two of their last three games.

Utreg head into the match on a three-game winning streak and have won their last two games with a scoreline of 4-0. They have won three of their last four meetings against the hosts while keeping two clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

The visitors have enjoyed a good run of form, and considering their better recent record in this fixture, we back Utreg to secure a comfortable win.

Prediction: Twente 1-2 Utrecht

Twente vs Utrecht Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Utrecht to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

