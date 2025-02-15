Twente vs Waalwijk Prediction and Betting Tips | February 16th 2025

The action continues in round 23 of Eredivisie as Twente and Waalwijk square off at the De Grolsch Veste on Sunday. Joseph Oosting’s men head into the weekend on a run of five back-to-back victories on home turf and will be looking to extend this impressive streak.

Veteran forward Ricky van Wolfswinkel kept his cool under pressure as he converted his 95th-minute penalty to hand Twente a 2-1 victory over Bodo/Glimt in the first leg of their Europa League knockout-stage playoff clash on Thursday.

Oosting’s side now turn their focus to the Eredivisie, where they are on a run of just one win from their last five games while losing twice and claiming two draws since mid-December.

Twente have picked up 36 points from their 21 league matches so far to sit sixth in the standings, three points off fifth-placed Feyenoord in the Europa League playoff qualifying spot.

Waalwijk, meanwhile, turned in a performance of the highest quality as they cruised to a 5-0 victory over NAC Breda at the Mandemakers Stadion last Sunday.

Henk Fraser's men have picked up three wins on the bounce, scoring 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets, having failed to win their eight league games preceding this run.

This upturn in form has rekindled Waalwijk’s hopes of salvaging their season as they sit 17th in the table with 17 points from 22 games, three points behind 16th-placed Sparta Rotterdam in the relegation playoff spot.

Twente vs Waalwijk Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 22 wins from the last 42 meetings between the sides, Twente boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Waalwijk have picked up nine wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Twente have won their last five home games across all competitions, scoring 14 goals and conceding five since November’s 1-0 defeat against Union Saint-Gilloise.

Waalwijk have won just one away game in the league this season and hold the division’s joint second-lowest points tally on the road (6).

Twente vs Waalwijk Prediction

While Twente have turned a corner in recent weeks, they are in for a tough 90 minutes against a spirited Twente side who picked up a vital Europa League victory in midweek.

Oosting’s men have been near impenetrable at home of late and we are tipping them to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Twente 3-1 Waalwijk

Twente vs Waalwijk Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Twente to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: First to score - Twente (The hosts have opened the scoring in seven of their last eight games against Waalwijk)

