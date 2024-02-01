Twente vs Waalwijk Prediction and Betting Tips | February 3rd 2024

Twente will welcome Waalwijk to De Grolsch Veste for an Eredivisie matchday 20 clash on Saturday.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Feyenoord in a game that saw their hosts concede 23 shots as well as miss a penalty.

Waalwijk, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Sparta Rotterdam. Arno Verschueren's own goal put the hosts ahead in the 53rd minute while Joshua Kitolano drew the game level from the spot in the 82nd minute.

The draw left them in 16th spot with 15 points to show for their efforts in 19 games. Twente are third, having garnered 38 points from 19 games.

Twente vs Waalwijk Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Twente have 27 wins from the last 63 head-to-head games. Waalwijk have 18 wins to their name, the same number of draws that both sides have played out.

Their most recent clash came in September 2023 when Waalwijk claimed a shock 1-0 home win.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have produced three goals or more.

Waalwijk are currently on a seven-game winless run in the league, losing four games and drawing three in this sequence.

Twente have won just one of their last five games in all competitions (two losses).

Seven of Waalwijk's last eight league games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Twente vs Waalwijk Prediction

Twente have had a disappointing sequence of results in the last few weeks, failing to win any of their last three games. However, both of those games came against PSV and Feyenoord. They proved their mettle in the latter, having had their backs against the wall for most of the game.

Waalwijk, for their part, have struggled for most of the season and are in genuine danger of being relegated at the end of the season. However, they were victorious in the reverse fixture and this could give Henk Fraser's side the inspiration to claim a shock upset.

Twente are the strong favorites in this match and we are backing the hosts to cruise to a comfortable win with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Twente 3-1 Waalwijk

Twente vs Waalwijk Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Twente to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Twente to score over 1.5 goals

Tip 5 - Halftime/Fulltime result: Twente/Twente