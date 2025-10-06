Twente Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction and Betting Tips | October 8th 2025 

Twente Women and Chelsea will trade tackles in their opening game of the UEFA Women's Champions League on Wednesday (October 8th). The game will be played at De Grolsch Veste.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 3-1 comeback away win over PSV in the Vrouwen Eredivisie over the weekend. They went into the break behind to Nina Nijstad's 45th-minute strike. Leonie Vliek, Rose Ivena and Jill Roord scored a goal each in the second half to turn the game around.

The Tukkers will turn their focus to the continent, having booked their spot here with an 8-1 aggregate victory over GKS Katowice in the qualifiers.

Chelsea, meanwhile, shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw away to Manchester United in the Women's Super League. They went ahead through Wieke Kaptein's ninth-minute strike while Anna Sandberg equalized in the 20th minute.

Twente Women vs Chelsea Women Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides were drawn in Group B of the Champions League last season. Chelsea claimed a 3-1 away win and 6-1 home win en-route to topping the group with maximum points.

Eight of Twente's nine games across all competitions this season have produced three goals or more.

Chelsea have made a five-game unbeaten start to the season (one draw).

Twente have won all nine games they have played across competitions this season.

Four of Chelsea's last five away games in the UWCL have witnessed goals at both ends and also produced three goals or more.

Four of Twente's last five games have witnessed more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Twente Women vs Chelsea Women Prediction

Twente have made an emphatic start to the season as they lay their marker on making it a three-peat of league triumphs and also breezed through the UWCL qualifiers.

Chelsea begin their hunt for the only missing piece of silverware in their cabinet. The Blues have been ultra-dominant on the domestic front but have fallen short on the continent. This pursuit of European glory will have been compounded by seeing London rivals Arsenal triumph last season.

However, Sonia Bompastor's side should have too much firepower for their hosts.

Prediction: Twente Women 1-3 Chelsea

Twente Women vs Chelsea Women Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Chelsea Women to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Chelsea to score over 1.5 goals

