Twitter reacts as Brazil defeat Mexico in the Round of 16

Brazil v Mexico: Round of 16 - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

The fifth knockout tie between Brazil and Mexico saw the Seleção get the better of El Tri as they ensured qualification for the quarter-finals.

It was Neymar who opened the scoring for Brazil in the 51th minute with a sliding tap-in from Willian's assist, registering his second goal in the World Cup. With 88 minutes on the clock, the substituted Roberto Firmino cemented the lead with a fluky touch that came after Ochoa denied Neymar.

Consequently, Brazil will now face either Belgium or Japan in the quarter-final.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the encounter.

My pre-World Cup tip was Brazil.

My tip remains Brazil.

They look a formidable team - strong at the back, tough in midfield, thrilling at the front. #BRAvMEX — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) July 2, 2018

How we gunna beat Brazil when their goalie looks like fucking Thor — Emiliano 🇲🇽 (@Emiliobarrow) July 2, 2018

1994: Last-16

1998: Last-16

2002: Last-16

2006: Last-16

2010: Last-16

2014: Last-16

2018: Last-16



The #WorldCup last-16 curse continues for #MEX, this time falling at the hands of #BRA pic.twitter.com/3N3ZEPh5bv — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) July 2, 2018

Brazil's record under Tite:



25 games

20 wins

4 draws

1 defeat



54 goals

18 clean sheets

6 goals conceded



Seriously impressive stuff. pic.twitter.com/QvkiutciX2 — Squawka Football (@Squawka) July 2, 2018

Trying to work out why Bobby Firmino doesn't start ahead of Gabriel Jesus for this Brazil side.#WorldCup #BRA #MEX #BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/3U0ZLIZNnc — 🇧🇷 vs 🇲🇽 Football Tweet (@Football__Tweet) July 2, 2018

Hope Brazil gets their ass whopped next game I don’t want a cry baby ass team winning the World Cup fuck this — Bridgette Quiroga (@bridgette0511) July 2, 2018

SOUTH KOREA DID NOT TAKE OUT THE #1 TEAM IN THE WORLD FOR US TO LOSE TO BRAZIL #BRAMEX pic.twitter.com/IJlvbU3ptw — 🇲🇽 (@kurtapiika) July 2, 2018

Every time you touch Neymar... pic.twitter.com/O8FquSfe7o — FTS Football (@FromTStands) July 2, 2018

Neymar at it again. pic.twitter.com/sIv6NpoFPW — Daniel Attias (@Dan_Attias) July 2, 2018

Neymar has the lowest pain threshold of any player in World Cups since Opta stats began. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 2, 2018

When you touch Neymar pic.twitter.com/tgkJJPsev5 — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) July 2, 2018

Live scenes of Brazil vs Mexico. pic.twitter.com/nbmacaRr2Y — Krowd9 | 2018 World Cup 🏆 (@Krowd9) July 2, 2018

It’s a Bird, it’s a Plane, it’s Mexico going home 👋🏽😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 pic.twitter.com/cNcfVHJgzP — Savage Chevez (@ChevezBoii7) July 2, 2018

Whatever happens I just hope Brazil doesn’t win the World Cup — tecatito (@samuel_1039) July 2, 2018

Remember when Spain won the World Cup by winning 1-0 in almost every game? Now it's Brazil shithousing their way to the finals with 2-0 wins. — Danny WelBeast (@WelBeast) July 2, 2018

This loss doesn’t hurt as much as 2010 or 2014 cuz this time we just weren’t good enough. Brazil was better — Juan “WorldCup” Direction (@JuanDirection58) July 2, 2018

🇲🇽 Mexico has gone out in the Round of 16 at SEVEN straight World Cups, falling to…



2018 🇧🇷 Brazil

2014 🇳🇱 Netherlands

2010 🇦🇷 Argentina

2006 🇦🇷 Argentina

2002 🇺🇸 United States

1998 🇩🇪 Germany

1994 🇧🇬 Bulgaria — Paul Carr (@PaulCarrTM) July 2, 2018

Brazil’s success at this World Cup will depend on which trophy Neymar will go for.



Two alternatives: pic.twitter.com/P943X0EBPO — Jan Aage Fjortoft (@JanAageFjortoft) July 2, 2018