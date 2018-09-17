Twitter, Balotelli react to news of him being fined for being overweight

Italy v Poland - UEFA Nations League A

Italy international Mario Balotelli was reportedly fined by OGC Nice for coming back from pre-season overweight. The 28-year-old apparently showed up to training weighing 100kg.

Balotelli has recently been struggling to overcome an injury and even missed a game each for Nice and Italy. The former Manchester City man returned to Nice after his reported move to Ligue 1 outfit Marseille could not be materialized.

Nice President Jean-Pierre Rivere spoke of the striker's condition at the start of the season.

According to Football Italia, Rivere said, "Mario will have a great season because we’ll put him in the best condition and because he’s a great player.”

“However, Nice don’t have the habit of treating certain players differently. Mario played himself offside.”

“To be a great player, you have to always be fit. Balotelli is useless in this condition.”

The star has been far from impressive recently and was even booed off when substituted during Italy's draw with Poland, with the head of the Polish FA Zibi Boniek saying: “I wouldn’t send on a player who’s 15kg overweight."

“To say that Balotelli worked for the team is an outright lie. No-one said he was unfit. I don’t understand why that wasn’t noted."

Mario Balotelli takes to Instagram to make fun of reports in L’Équipe this week that he turned up to OGC Nice pre-season weighing 100kg. pic.twitter.com/IFZJG6UunI — Get French Football News (@GFFN) September 15, 2018

The striker has not taken the reports too well and responded to the news by posting the funny picture on social media with the caption 'I just took this selfie! All doubts cast aside!'

Balotelli also took to Instagram to slam the journalist that made the accusations. In a post, he said, "Me fined for being overweight? 1. Look at the physique I've got! It's laughable that you talk of me being overweight."

"2. Now go **** yourselves with your invented garbage! Now you even say I've been fined? Whoever wrote that ought to lose their job."

Twitter has since exploded with responses to the situation:

What? So he was on a junk food eating spee while doing nothing. The international break was less than 10 days, so was adding 1 kg per day...... Hmmm🤔🤔🤔 — Eric Angadia (@Eangadia) September 15, 2018

60lbs of that is his head — Jay W. Riddle (@jay_riddle) September 13, 2018

He got caught up in a transfer saga so he wasn't training and then got suspended for the first 3 games so he's no where near game shape — j (@1mmafan1) September 13, 2018

One thing they have been lacking is firepower in front of goal. Mario Balotelli being sent back to his club for being a reported 15 kilograms over weight will not have helped the cause and they are already looking at Nations League relegation. — Rain (@TrumpTeamAfrica) September 12, 2018

Apparently Mario Balotelli turned up for pre season training weighing 100 KILOS.

Must have eaten a lot of food in the close season!

No wonder he is not even on the bench for Nice today. #Ligue1 — Zelina #1 (@bainalan05) September 14, 2018

Is that accurate? The dude has a 12-pack — Colin Reese (@COLINREESE) September 14, 2018

WTF are they talking about????

Looks fit! — Daniel (@dbonaire2017) September 15, 2018

While valverde will start suarez for weighing 170kg.... — WOLF (@Geraldation2) September 14, 2018