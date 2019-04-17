Twitter buzzing about Lionel Messi’s display against Manchester United

Debjit Ghoshal FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 242 // 17 Apr 2019, 14:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

FC Barcelona v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League Quarter Final: Second Leg

Barcelona stormed into the semi-finals of UEFA Champions League after thrashing Manchester United 3-0 on the night and 4-0 on aggregate, courtesy a stunning display from Lionel Messi.

The Red Devils came into this tie with a monumental task of getting a positive result after losing 1-0 in the first leg at Old Trafford and their task was made more difficult after conceding an early goal with just 16 minutes on the clock. Messi broke the deadlock with a sensational strike from the outside of the box which beat David de Gea.

He doubled the lead for Barcelona on 20 minutes, but De Gea played a part as well. Messi’s right-footed effort crept under the keeper and into the bottom corner after he failed to collect it. Coutinho settled Barcelona’s win after adding the third on the hour.

Messi has now scored a staggering 24 goals in just 32 appearances against English sides in the UEFA Champions League. Here's how Twitter reacted after Messi’s breathtaking display against the Red Devils.

Lionel Messi has scored more Champions League goals against English clubs than any other player in #UCL history:



9 vs. Arsenal

6 vs. Man City

4 vs. Man Utd

3 vs. Chelsea

2 vs. Spurs



Just waiting to add Liverpool now... pic.twitter.com/8EqgWgb1Hk — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 16, 2019

Lionel Messi snapped his streak of 12 straight UCL quarterfinal matches without a goal.



And he did it with style 👏 pic.twitter.com/u7zSGecnXy — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) April 16, 2019

Messi scores his 1st goal of the evening.



It's his;



4th goal vs Man. United

10th goal of this season's UCL

24th goal of the year

45th official goal of the season

110th goal in the UCL 596th goal for Barça 661st official career goal #BARMUN pic.twitter.com/qAbYKgXPWb — BenchWarmers (@BeWarmers) April 16, 2019

Defenders' normal heart rate:

⠀ /\⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ /\

__ / \ __/\__ / \ _

\/⠀ ⠀ ⠀ ⠀ \/



Defenders' heart rate facing Messi:

⠀/\⠀ /\⠀ /\

_/ \ /\_/ \ /\_/ \ /\_

⠀ \/⠀⠀ \/⠀⠀ \/ pic.twitter.com/ev6BSs7aul — LaLiga (@LaLigaEN) April 16, 2019

Advertisement

Take-ons completed in the first half at Camp Nou:



• Lionel Messi: 4

• All other 21 players combined: 3



Out of this world. 👽 pic.twitter.com/iOLs8Xyrbl — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 16, 2019

I'm Chris Smalling. And I'm Phil Jones.



And he's Lionel Messi 😎 🐐 pic.twitter.com/p9LM3Axw2l — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) April 16, 2019

Lionel Messi's passing stats:



- Made 18 successful through balls this season. No other player in Europe has made more than 9.



- Made more successful through balls than any other player for 5 successive seasons



- Matched Pirlo's best ever season for successful through balls pic.twitter.com/myozSC4ZBf — Footy Accumulators (@FootyAccums) April 16, 2019

MESSI HEAT-MAP vs MAN UNITED. pic.twitter.com/8UWY9Z4dS8 — Barca Galaxy (@barcagalaxy) April 16, 2019

Most goals scored vs England's top six:



Sergio Agüero - 43

Jamie Vardy - 29

Eden Hazard - 26

Lionel Messi - 24*

Harry Kane - 22

Wayne Rooney - 20

Robin van Persie - 18



*Messi has never played in the Premier League. pic.twitter.com/Ak66V65CPY — Barça Universal (@BarcaUniversal) April 17, 2019