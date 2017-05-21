Write an Article

Twitter celebrates Manchester United's youngsters as they put on thrilling display to beat Crystal Palace

Josh Harrop, Angel Gomes and Paul Pogba. What's not to love about Manchester United's 2-0 victory vs Crystal Palace

by Anirudh Menon @animenon19
News 21 May 2017, 21:38 IST

Manchester United’s yooungsters put on quite a show to put United fans in a good mood ahead of mid-week’s all important Europa League final. 

THIS!



Sometimes, though, you just can’t win! 

This, though...

They didn’t, but he deserves one doesn’t he?

He did though draw a lot of flak for his performance on the day


