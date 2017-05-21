Twitter celebrates Manchester United's youngsters as they put on thrilling display to beat Crystal Palace

Josh Harrop, Angel Gomes and Paul Pogba. What's not to love about Manchester United's 2-0 victory vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United’s yooungsters put on quite a show to put United fans in a good mood ahead of mid-week’s all important Europa League final.

Goal Harrop . Assist Pogba



Goal Pogba. Assist Lingard.



100% made in the academy — kenna (@kennagq) May 21, 2017

100 - Josh Harrop is the 100th different player to score a @premierleague goal for @ManUtd (excl OGs). Welcome. pic.twitter.com/TPjzSF2pCG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) May 21, 2017

Josh Harrop’s goal. Stuff that dreams are made of. Superb assist from Pogba. #mufc pic.twitter.com/C2DOlymWeZ — United Xtra (@utdxtra) May 21, 2017

Josh Harrop, the 21 year old that scored on his debut, is a week older than Martial. Puts a lot into perspective. Give him time to develop. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) May 21, 2017

Jose: "I hope Sam shows he is a good friend and goes slow on us. Hope Zaha goes slow on us."



20 mins: United Academy 2 - 0 Palace. — ν (@Cantonaesque_) May 21, 2017

Pogba practices his dabbing on the bench vs Crystal Palace pic.twitter.com/gC6OonlTeB — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) May 21, 2017

Gomes becomes the first #PL player born in the 2000s pic.twitter.com/UCB4U6cKeV — Freebets.co.uk (@freebetscouk) May 21, 2017

Gomes replaces the boy wonder and becomes the youngest ever player to represent United since Duncan Edwards-another boy wonder. https://t.co/EvZyQBvIoB — Jose 'Judas' fan (@SemperFiUnited) May 21, 2017

16 year old Angel Gomes comes on for his Manchester United debut.



He is the first Premier League player born in the 21st century. pic.twitter.com/7tKF5aEHEv — SPORTbible (@sportbible) May 21, 2017

Twitter will remember this day as the day Angel Gomes fanboys were created. Martial fanboys and Angel Gomes fan boys in 17/18 season. Oh boy — Jose 'Judas' fan (@SemperFiUnited) May 21, 2017

Stop the game and give Rooney a guard of honour. — Jose 'Judas' fan (@SemperFiUnited) May 21, 2017

Rooney bowing out at OT, taking the acclaim and being replaced by a 16yo prodigy seems like a really really fitting third sub — Nick (@ManUnitedYouth) May 21, 2017

He did though draw a lot of flak for his performance on the day