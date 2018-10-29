Twitter Reacts: Cristiano Ronaldo fans troll Real Madrid after 5-1 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico
Real Madrid’s current woes do not come as good new to only Barcelona fans, but also Cristiano Ronaldo followers. Los Blancos were handed a heavy defeat at the hands of Barca on Sunday, in what was a one sided Clasico.
Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick, while Philippe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal also scored one apiece, with Marcelo getting the consolation for Real Madrid. While the result catapults Barca to the top of La liga, Lopetegui’s side have now dropped to ninth on the table.
Ordinarily, Barca fans should be the happiest after such a huge victory, but it appears that most Ronaldo fans are also enjoying the crisis at Madrid currently. This may have been borne from talks by some Madrid players that they “do not need Ronaldo” following his move to Juventus.
"People have been talking about that all season. We can't be talking about someone who isn't here. I miss [Gareth] Bale and [Dani] Carvajal when they are not with us. There are plenty of solutions to score goals.
"We can't be crying over someone who didn't want to be here," midfielder Isco said at the beginning of the season.
Speaking to the Daily Mail, Gareth Bale agreed, adding that Real Madrid now play more of a team than in an individual manner.
“Obviously it's going to be a little different from having such a big player there," "It's maybe a bit more relaxed, yes. I suppose there is more of a team, more working as one unit rather than one player,” the Welshman said.
When Barca beat Real Madrid 5-1 on Sunday, many Ronaldo fans immediately took to Twitter to troll Los Blancos for suffering such a heavy loss.
Most of them appear to think that had the Portuguese been in the Madrid team, they would have been far better.
