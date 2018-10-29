Twitter Reacts: Cristiano Ronaldo fans troll Real Madrid after 5-1 loss to Barcelona in El Clasico

Real Madrid has so far struggled without Cristiano Ronaldo

Real Madrid’s current woes do not come as good new to only Barcelona fans, but also Cristiano Ronaldo followers. Los Blancos were handed a heavy defeat at the hands of Barca on Sunday, in what was a one sided Clasico.

Luis Suarez scored a hat-trick, while Philippe Coutinho and Arturo Vidal also scored one apiece, with Marcelo getting the consolation for Real Madrid. While the result catapults Barca to the top of La liga, Lopetegui’s side have now dropped to ninth on the table.

Ordinarily, Barca fans should be the happiest after such a huge victory, but it appears that most Ronaldo fans are also enjoying the crisis at Madrid currently. This may have been borne from talks by some Madrid players that they “do not need Ronaldo” following his move to Juventus.

"People have been talking about that all season. We can't be talking about someone who isn't here. I miss [Gareth] Bale and [Dani] Carvajal when they are not with us. There are plenty of solutions to score goals.

"We can't be crying over someone who didn't want to be here," midfielder Isco said at the beginning of the season.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Gareth Bale agreed, adding that Real Madrid now play more of a team than in an individual manner.

“Obviously it's going to be a little different from having such a big player there," "It's maybe a bit more relaxed, yes. I suppose there is more of a team, more working as one unit rather than one player,” the Welshman said.

When Barca beat Real Madrid 5-1 on Sunday, many Ronaldo fans immediately took to Twitter to troll Los Blancos for suffering such a heavy loss.

Most of them appear to think that had the Portuguese been in the Madrid team, they would have been far better.

Below are some of the best tweets:

Live pictures of Real Madrid fans who argued they will be fine without Ronaldo pic.twitter.com/Tiz0pocEdk — Soccer Nation (@SoccerNationNg) October 28, 2018

Real Madrid fans right now seeing how shit they are without Ronaldo #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/bT5B0Zj1Pe — FallenAngel (@UltraInstinct89) October 28, 2018

This is Cristiano Ronaldo carrying the whole Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/o8gxiBbmST — UniUser (@UniUser7) October 28, 2018

#ElClasico bale is shit without Ronaldo

Benzema is shit without Ronaldo

Modric is shit without Ronaldo

Real Madrid is shit without ronaldo — Kingzarka (@kingzarka) October 28, 2018

A man told me Modric was main man of Real Madrid. We gave him the keys after Ronaldo’s departure and then we suddenly have our worst start to La Liga? — Madridista Haven¹³ (@MadridistaHaven) October 26, 2018

Let me tell you something, some Real Madrid fans thought and believed that Modric carried Real to success while Cristiano Ronaldo takes credit but the fact is, Ronaldo won Real Madrid games and I hope they see now how important he was to Real Madrid #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/Up018YU9LP — Ndumiso Buthelezi (@TyrenndumisoB) October 28, 2018

In the end of all objective analysis of Real Madrid in the last five years, there is only ONE overwhelming reason why the team was exceptional:



The Man, Cristiano Ronaldo. — YourFavOnlineDoctor (@DrOlufunmilayo) October 28, 2018

Real Madrid With Ronaldo



VS



Real Madrid Without Ronaldo #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/HI7968yXYE — ClintonViceB - DAT AkWa IBoM KING👑 (@Clinton_Vice_B) October 28, 2018

Hmmn, can we still call a Madrid without Ronaldo, a Real Madrid? #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/aPq471M4gY — The Mac Nels (@Macnels) October 28, 2018

Real Madrid: We can do without Ronaldo #ElClasico: Barcelona 5 Madrid 1

Real Madrid: pic.twitter.com/ajSaZcy8m8 — Oscar-Romero (@the_oscaromero) October 28, 2018

"Modric was the one carrying Real Madrid not Cristiano Ronaldo" pic.twitter.com/1G0wCwkr1O — 👑 (@SxrgioAguxro) October 28, 2018

This Real Madrid team is a joke without Ronaldo..we have suffered enough #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/tPKh12qvNt — Langu B (@LangutaBaloyi) October 28, 2018

It’s obvious that Real Madrid don’t need Ronaldo



Bale, Asensio, Modric & Benzema can do the job 😂😂🤣🤣🤣 — JAGS (@EtniesJags) October 28, 2018