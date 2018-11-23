Premier League 2018-19: Twitter erupts after Sadio Mane pledges to stay at Liverpool until 2023
Sadio Mane has willingly agreed to a two-year extension to his current deal with Liverpool, which runs out in 2021. Liverpool Football Club and Jurgen Klopp will enjoy the services of the Senegalese striker until at least June 2023, laying to rest the long-standing rumors of a move to Real Madrid.
Speaking to the media, the 26-year-old Mane said he was “thrilled to extend my time at Liverpool."
With Egyptian Mo Salah and Brazil’s Firmino also agreeing to long-term contracts until June 2023, the deadly Liverpool trio of Salah, Firmino and Mane is all set to terrorize opposition teams for at least another five years.
Mane launched his career with the French second division side Metz in 2012 and achieved limited success, scoring two goals. After Metz got relegated, he moved to compete in the Austrian Bundesliga with the Red Bull Salzberg, for four million euros. He enjoyed a productive three-year stint there, racking up 45 goals from 87 games.
Mane then forced a transfer to Southampton and competed in the 2014 Premier League season after entering a four-year contract with the Saints for 11.8 million pounds. He scored 25 goals from 75 games, commanding the attention of the Reds.
Liverpool recruited him for a five-year contract in 2016 at the price of 34 million euros. That made him the most expensive African player in history.
Mane has enjoyed a terrific time since moving from Southampton to Liverpool, having scored 29 goals from 67 games in three seasons of Premier League action. He has started the current season with six goals from 11 games to head the table with Salah, along with 27 shots on target.
With his ability to strike with both feet, Mane adds plenty of value to Klopp‘s tactics. He has, without a doubt, played a big role the so far unbeaten season for the Reds.
Yesterday, Mane reiterated to the media that “he has taken the correct choice at the right club, with the right coach at the right moment in being one of the most prudent decisions in his career" after assuring his stay at Anfield.
Mane has tallied 11 goals from 16 games in the Europa League, for a total of 40 goals from 87 appearances for the Reds across all formats. He has also scored 15 goals for his national team in 58 appearances.
