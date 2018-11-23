×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Premier League 2018-19: Twitter erupts after Sadio Mane pledges to stay at Liverpool until 2023

Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
News
164   //    23 Nov 2018, 20:35 IST

Sadio Mane
Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane has willingly agreed to a two-year extension to his current deal with Liverpool, which runs out in 2021. Liverpool Football Club and Jurgen Klopp will enjoy the services of the Senegalese striker until at least June 2023, laying to rest the long-standing rumors of a move to Real Madrid.

Speaking to the media, the 26-year-old Mane said he was “thrilled to extend my time at Liverpool."

With Egyptian Mo Salah and Brazil’s Firmino also agreeing to long-term contracts until June 2023, the deadly Liverpool trio of Salah, Firmino and Mane is all set to terrorize opposition teams for at least another five years.

Mane launched his career with the French second division side Metz in 2012 and achieved limited success, scoring two goals. After Metz got relegated, he moved to compete in the Austrian Bundesliga with the Red Bull Salzberg, for four million euros. He enjoyed a productive three-year stint there, racking up 45 goals from 87 games. 

Mane then forced a transfer to Southampton and competed in the 2014 Premier League season after entering a four-year contract with the Saints for 11.8 million pounds. He scored 25 goals from 75 games, commanding the attention of the Reds.

Liverpool recruited him for a five-year contract in 2016 at the price of 34 million euros. That made him the most expensive African player in history.

Mane has enjoyed a terrific time since moving from Southampton to Liverpool, having scored 29 goals from 67 games in three seasons of Premier League action. He has started the current season with six goals from 11 games to head the table with Salah, along with 27 shots on target.

With his ability to strike with both feet, Mane adds plenty of value to Klopp‘s tactics. He has, without a doubt, played a big role the so far unbeaten season for the Reds.

Yesterday, Mane reiterated to the media that “he has taken the correct choice at the right club, with the right coach at the right moment in being one of the most prudent decisions in his career" after assuring his stay at Anfield.

Mane has tallied 11 goals from 16 games in the Europa League, for a total of 40 goals from 87 appearances for the Reds across all formats. He has also scored 15 goals for his national team in 58 appearances.

Twitter erupted after Mane declared his intention to join the dynamic duo of Salah and Firmino in extending their stay with the Reds. Here are the best tweets that came up in response to the announcement:

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Sadio Mane
Richard Arul Savary
ANALYST
Fans in awe after footage of Sadio Mane cleaning toilets...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Sadio Mane has peaked at the right time
RELATED STORY
Liverpool News: Xherdan Shaqiri hits back at Gary...
RELATED STORY
Driven Mane has committed best years to Liverpool, says...
RELATED STORY
Mane: Very easy to sign new Liverpool contract despite...
RELATED STORY
Twitter Reacts After Liverpool Thrash West Ham 4-0 in...
RELATED STORY
Mane confident Liverpool can win trophies under Klopp
RELATED STORY
WATCH: All Sadio Mane's goals for Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 best Liverpool debuts
RELATED STORY
BREAKING NEWS: Mane signs long-term Liverpool contract
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
Tomorrow BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
Tomorrow EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
Tomorrow FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
Tomorrow MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
Tomorrow WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
Tomorrow WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
Tomorrow TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us