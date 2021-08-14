Twitter erupts as Arsenal lose Premier League season opener to newly-promoted Brentford

The Premier League is back and the fans are back too. It also looks like the Arsenal that we've been getting used to of late is back as well but that's not great news for the Emirates faithful. Pitted against freshly promoted Brentford in the Premier League season opener, Arsenal came off second best.

It's an awful way to start the new campaign for the Gunners, who finished 8th in the 2020-21 season. Manager Mikel Arteta has been put under pressure straight away. There were signs of nerves early on as Pablo Mari gave an earful to Leno for almost catching him off-guard with a sideways pass.

The Gunners looked vulnerable to Brentford's press from the get go. They paid the price as a poor clearance from near the touchline found its way to Sergi Canos on the edge of the area. The winger cut inside and beat Leno at the near post to give the Bees the perfect start to their debut Premier League campaign.

Forced to play without the attacking duo of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal looked out of ideas in the final third. Folarin Balogun and Gabriel Martinelli failed to make the most of the opportunity and left the field with their heads hanging low.

Christian Norgaard scored Brentford's second goal of the game and it never really looked like Arsenal would be able to fashion a comeback. There were a couple of standout performers for Mikel Arteta's men.

Youngster Emile Smith-Rowe was excellent in midfield. He was neat in possession and seemed to glide through narrow spaces with conviction. Left-back Kieran Tierney showed a lot of enterprise down the left flank and whipped in some dangerous balls into the box.

The Scottish international delivered as many as five accurate crosses but the Arsenal forwards couldn't convert any of those.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta under pressure as a section of fans call for him to be sacked

A large section of Arsenal fans have already started calling for Mikel Arteta's head. The sentiment that the former player is not going to lead them to success is getting stronger by the day. Injuries to top stars haven't helped, but Arteta really needs to conjure up something significant if he is to win the fanbase back.

Brentford, on the other hand, will be ecstatic after having slayed a traditional 'Premier League giant' on their first outing in the Premier League.

Without further ado, let's take a look at how Twitter responded to Arsenal getting beaten 2-0 on the first day of the new season.

Mikel Arteta admitted Arsenal were second best in their opening-day defeat at Brentford but has called for "cool heads" in the aftermath. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 14, 2021

And take nothing away from Brentford!! Better team. Better plan. Better execution. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) August 13, 2021

SCOUT: Defender Kieran Tierney (£5.0m) was Arsenal's main creative outlet in #BREARS. His 6 chances created were twice as many as any teammate, while his 3 shots and 8 touches in the penalty area were second only to Nicolas Pepe (£7.5m).#FPL pic.twitter.com/NiTa6JcBsf — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) August 13, 2021

Arsenal opening day highlights pic.twitter.com/ktBksCV6LU — James Benge (@jamesbenge) August 13, 2021

Na, na, na, na, na, Hey Jude! 🎶@Carra23 and @GNev2 with the perfect send off after Brentford's win tonight 🤣 pic.twitter.com/HFZDwvlvAs — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 13, 2021

Already loving having Thomas Frank in the Premier League ❤️ pic.twitter.com/CcipmaEfBp — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 13, 2021

Carra 🗣 "We've heard the saying Spursy about Spurs."



Gary 🗣 "Don't do that with Arsenal." 🤣



Carra 🗣 "We'll just call it Arsenal!" 😅@GNev2 making sure @Carra23 is careful with his words pic.twitter.com/Z8AV8lOEpQ — Football Daily (@footballdaily) August 13, 2021

The President of Rwanda on Arsenal 👇 https://t.co/aSJyzMZMcV — Chris Wheatley (@ChrisWheatley_) August 13, 2021

Not exactly the start I was thinking of!!!!!!!! @Arsenal — David Seaman MBE (@thedavidseaman) August 13, 2021

"It's just Arsenal." — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 13, 2021

Arsenal's two new signings, Lokonga and White, are fulfilling post-match broadcast media duties. Easy to read too much into this but it may well say something about the dressing room leadership that the new-boys are the ones to front up. — James Olley (@JamesOlley) August 13, 2021

Brentford beat Arsenal to win its first top-flight game in 74 years.



A special moment for this Brentford fan.



🎥 @footballdaily pic.twitter.com/4fyJhnJSfv — The Athletic (@TheAthletic) August 13, 2021

Reminder that there is an 'All or Nothing' documentary about Arsenal this season 🍿 — SPORTbible (@sportbible) August 13, 2021

Mathematically Arsenal are out of the title race already — Chunkz (@Chunkz) August 13, 2021

To be fair to Arteta, he did say Arsenal would surprise everyone this season - and they have: we’ve got worse. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) August 13, 2021

Still don’t think @Arsenal will go down. — Gary Lineker 💙 (@GaryLineker) August 13, 2021

Arsenal fans; #ArtetaOut

Meanwhile rival fans protecting Arteta pic.twitter.com/ILvBWwNr7U — Flamezz Mastixx (@FMastixx) August 14, 2021

Two years into Arsenal's rebuild seems like they'll need another one. As an outsider it's hard to judge internal workings. But certain patterns about squad building, age profiles, personalities always stand out & theirs just don't add up.



Makes you wonder what the plan there is. — ManUtdSense (@SensibleUtd) August 14, 2021

First game of the season and I've already had enough. Feeling depressed and hopeless. Thank you @Arsenal pic.twitter.com/yIV3PkFlTv — WelBeast (@WelBeast) August 14, 2021

Arsenal fans Premier League opener 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Lhvi4L6Ofq — ⚽️442oons⚽️ (@442oons) August 13, 2021

When you lose money on stocks all week & bet on Arsenal to win on Friday night pic.twitter.com/WSZxRkq2YQ — BankerX (@Banker__X) August 14, 2021

How to be an @Arsenal supporter:



1. Never watch a game.

2. Don’t listen to the haters.

3. Keep hope alive.

4. Stay loyal.#Gunners pic.twitter.com/bL08WOED36 — Fadzayi Mahere🇿🇼 (@advocatemahere) August 14, 2021

Arsenal was leading the premier league until the first game was played 😅#ArtetaOut pic.twitter.com/Odrkectjay — 𝙊𝙣𝙜𝙬𝙖𝙚 𝙁𝙧𝙖𝙣𝙠💙 (@mbaka_frank) August 14, 2021

Edited by Shambhu Ajith