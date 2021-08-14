Twitter erupts as Arsenal lose Premier League season opener to newly-promoted Brentford

The Premier League is back and the fans are back too. It also looks like the Arsenal that we've been getting used to of late is back as well but that's not great news for the Emirates faithful. Pitted against freshly promoted Brentford in the Premier League season opener, Arsenal came off second best.
It's an awful way to start the new campaign for the Gunners, who finished 8th in the 2020-21 season. Manager Mikel Arteta has been put under pressure straight away. There were signs of nerves early on as Pablo Mari gave an earful to Leno for almost catching him off-guard with a sideways pass.
The Gunners looked vulnerable to Brentford's press from the get go. They paid the price as a poor clearance from near the touchline found its way to Sergi Canos on the edge of the area. The winger cut inside and beat Leno at the near post to give the Bees the perfect start to their debut Premier League campaign.
Forced to play without the attacking duo of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, Arsenal looked out of ideas in the final third. Folarin Balogun and Gabriel Martinelli failed to make the most of the opportunity and left the field with their heads hanging low.
Christian Norgaard scored Brentford's second goal of the game and it never really looked like Arsenal would be able to fashion a comeback. There were a couple of standout performers for Mikel Arteta's men.
Youngster Emile Smith-Rowe was excellent in midfield. He was neat in possession and seemed to glide through narrow spaces with conviction. Left-back Kieran Tierney showed a lot of enterprise down the left flank and whipped in some dangerous balls into the box.
The Scottish international delivered as many as five accurate crosses but the Arsenal forwards couldn't convert any of those.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta under pressure as a section of fans call for him to be sacked
A large section of Arsenal fans have already started calling for Mikel Arteta's head. The sentiment that the former player is not going to lead them to success is getting stronger by the day. Injuries to top stars haven't helped, but Arteta really needs to conjure up something significant if he is to win the fanbase back.
Brentford, on the other hand, will be ecstatic after having slayed a traditional 'Premier League giant' on their first outing in the Premier League.
Without further ado, let's take a look at how Twitter responded to Arsenal getting beaten 2-0 on the first day of the new season.