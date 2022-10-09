Twitter erupts as Arsenal record statement 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of Premier League table

Arsenal won their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday (October 9) by a score of 3-2 with a penalty towards the end of the second half.
The Gunners have struggled against the Reds over the years, winning just once in their last 14 clashes against them. This time, however, the north London club had no intentions of disrupting their near-perfect start to the season, scoring the first goal of the game in just 58 seconds.
The Reds lost the ball early on, and their hosts wasted no time in getting it forward in threatening style against the run of play. Jurgen Klopp's men seemed to slump defensively, unable to hold off the marauding home side, who punished them immediately.
Martin Odegaard turned provider for the Gunners, releasing the ball accurately for Gabriel Martinelli down the left flank. The young Brazilian forward wasted no time curling it past compatriot Alisson Becker in the Reds' goal to open the scoring.
It took Liverpool some time, but they eventually equalized with 34 minutes on the clock. Trent Alexander-Arnold's long ball into Arsenal's half was not dealt with by the Gunners' defense, and it was latched onto by Luis Diaz.
The forward drove into the final third on the right flank before squaring it into the box for Darwin Nunez. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could do little about it as the Uruguayan lifted it above him and into the net.
Before the half-time whistle, the Reds' saw their hard work come undone as Arsenal took the lead deep into injury time.
A remarkable counter-attack from the hosts - following a poorly taken Liverpool freekick - saw them power down into the visitors' half. Martinelli drove down the left flank before cutting back and releasing a low cross into the box for Gabriel Jesus. The former Manchester City man dummied expertly to confuse the defense and let the ball roll onto Bukayo Saka, who did not miss.
A penalty for Arsenal guides them to three points against Liverpool
The Reds may have been on the back burner from the get-go, but that did not stop them from seeking out yet another equalizer. Klopp's men put in an impressive display as they cut through the Gunners' tight defense to put another goal into the net. This time, it was Roberto Firmino who found the net in the 53rd minute after receiving a well-timed through-pass from Portuguese forward Diogo Jota.
Liverpool struggled to cope with Arsenal's intensity as the game continued, and eventually, the Gunners were given a penalty. Reds midfielder Thiago Alcantara tripped up Jesus in the box, and referee Martin Oliver did not hesitate to point to the spot.
Saka converted the penalty for the London club in the 76th minute, putting them ahead. They held on to secure all three points to consolidate their position at the top of the Premier League.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the Gunners' eventual win in a hard-fought match against the Reds:
With this win, Arsenal sit atop the table with 24 points from nine games.
Paul Merson predicts Arsenal vs Liverpool and other EPL GW 10 fixtures! Click here