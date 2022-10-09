Twitter erupts as Arsenal record statement 3-2 win against Liverpool to go top of Premier League table

Arsenal won their Premier League clash against Liverpool on Sunday (October 9) by a score of 3-2 with a penalty towards the end of the second half.

The Gunners have struggled against the Reds over the years, winning just once in their last 14 clashes against them. This time, however, the north London club had no intentions of disrupting their near-perfect start to the season, scoring the first goal of the game in just 58 seconds.

The Reds lost the ball early on, and their hosts wasted no time in getting it forward in threatening style against the run of play. Jurgen Klopp's men seemed to slump defensively, unable to hold off the marauding home side, who punished them immediately.

Martin Odegaard turned provider for the Gunners, releasing the ball accurately for Gabriel Martinelli down the left flank. The young Brazilian forward wasted no time curling it past compatriot Alisson Becker in the Reds' goal to open the scoring.

It took Liverpool some time, but they eventually equalized with 34 minutes on the clock. Trent Alexander-Arnold's long ball into Arsenal's half was not dealt with by the Gunners' defense, and it was latched onto by Luis Diaz.

The forward drove into the final third on the right flank before squaring it into the box for Darwin Nunez. Goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale could do little about it as the Uruguayan lifted it above him and into the net.

Before the half-time whistle, the Reds' saw their hard work come undone as Arsenal took the lead deep into injury time.

A remarkable counter-attack from the hosts - following a poorly taken Liverpool freekick - saw them power down into the visitors' half. Martinelli drove down the left flank before cutting back and releasing a low cross into the box for Gabriel Jesus. The former Manchester City man dummied expertly to confuse the defense and let the ball roll onto Bukayo Saka, who did not miss.

A penalty for Arsenal guides them to three points against Liverpool

The Reds may have been on the back burner from the get-go, but that did not stop them from seeking out yet another equalizer. Klopp's men put in an impressive display as they cut through the Gunners' tight defense to put another goal into the net. This time, it was Roberto Firmino who found the net in the 53rd minute after receiving a well-timed through-pass from Portuguese forward Diogo Jota.

Liverpool struggled to cope with Arsenal's intensity as the game continued, and eventually, the Gunners were given a penalty. Reds midfielder Thiago Alcantara tripped up Jesus in the box, and referee Martin Oliver did not hesitate to point to the spot.

Saka converted the penalty for the London club in the 76th minute, putting them ahead. They held on to secure all three points to consolidate their position at the top of the Premier League.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Gunners' eventual win in a hard-fought match against the Reds:

ًE. @UtdEIIis Most of us grew up with Liverpool being shit they’ve just gone back to their default setting. Most of us grew up with Liverpool being shit they’ve just gone back to their default setting.

ًE. @UtdEIIis Seeing Liverpool crumble like this is better than any drug. Seeing Liverpool crumble like this is better than any drug.

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 20 - Aged 21 years and 34 days, Bukayo Saka is the second-youngest player to reach 20 Premier League goals for Arsenal, after only Nicolas Anelka (20y 41d). Lion. 20 - Aged 21 years and 34 days, Bukayo Saka is the second-youngest player to reach 20 Premier League goals for Arsenal, after only Nicolas Anelka (20y 41d). Lion. https://t.co/8a8T6Sg8Uq

B/R Football @brfootball Man City

Tottenham

Chelsea

Man Utd

Liverpool



Bukayo Saka has now scored against every other Premier League big six club Man CityTottenhamChelseaMan UtdLiverpoolBukayo Saka has now scored against every other Premier League big six club ✅ Man City✅ Tottenham✅ Chelsea✅ Man Utd✅ LiverpoolBukayo Saka has now scored against every other Premier League big six club ✨ https://t.co/INgxSNe1Ul

🥤 @TheImmortalKop Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say what a penalty for your country Bukayo Saka Sometimes you have to hold your hands up and say what a penalty for your country Bukayo Saka

afcstuff @afcstuff [@WhoScored] #afc Gabriel Jesus has been the most fouled player in the Premier League this season (25) & has committed the most fouls in the Premier League this season (17). Gabriel Jesus has been the most fouled player in the Premier League this season (25) & has committed the most fouls in the Premier League this season (17). 😅 [@WhoScored] #afc https://t.co/jhCOLqHH3u

Zito @_Zeets Gabriel Jesus walking off like a war hero Gabriel Jesus walking off like a war hero

Arsenal News Channel @Arsenalnewschan now on defensive duties! I love this team Gabriel Jesusnow on defensive duties! I love this team Gabriel Jesus 🇧🇷 now on defensive duties! I love this team 😍

EBL @EBL2017 Saka deserves that. He's an elite attacker - few players are as complete as he is.



He toasts his man with ease in 1v1's on the inside and outside, dictates attacks creatively, rarely gives the ball away, makes threatening runs to score goals, has two feet.



Elite. No other word. Saka deserves that. He's an elite attacker - few players are as complete as he is.He toasts his man with ease in 1v1's on the inside and outside, dictates attacks creatively, rarely gives the ball away, makes threatening runs to score goals, has two feet.Elite. No other word.

EFYA @LoveMimii1 Popular Opinion: Bukayo Saka will have a better EPL legacy than Ronaldo Popular Opinion: Bukayo Saka will have a better EPL legacy than Ronaldo

ً @CalvesLikeShaq Klopp’s last season at dortmund is recurring Klopp’s last season at dortmund is recurring

KLOPP 2026 🇩🇪 @ThoseScouseLads Horrible season incoming. We are finished. Only just see that stat that we’re the third oldest squad in the league. Absolute negligence Horrible season incoming. We are finished. Only just see that stat that we’re the third oldest squad in the league. Absolute negligence

Michael Barton @mrmichaelbarton Klopp needs the same treatment Mourinho got the minute things didn’t go quite to plan. Where’s the dinosaur posts, footballs left him behind etc Klopp needs the same treatment Mourinho got the minute things didn’t go quite to plan. Where’s the dinosaur posts, footballs left him behind etc 😁

Spion Kop @TheKopHQ This is a mirror image of Klopp's 7th season at Dortmund. Scarily. The 7th year glitch. Unbelievable This is a mirror image of Klopp's 7th season at Dortmund. Scarily. The 7th year glitch. Unbelievable

. @utdcynical Klopp has HENDERSON on the wing while chasing a goal. He’s lost it Klopp has HENDERSON on the wing while chasing a goal. He’s lost it

A🤾🏽‍♂️ @Akzyy Klopp saw Everton have a relegation battle last season and said #OneCity Klopp saw Everton have a relegation battle last season and said #OneCity❤️💙

Bla Yaw✝🇬🇭 @obrempong__ Liverpool ankasa if they don’t sack Klopp after this match, conference league saf they won’t qualify Liverpool ankasa if they don’t sack Klopp after this match, conference league saf they won’t qualify

A🤾🏽‍♂️ @Akzyy I’ve said it time and time again, Klopp has the worst in-game management ability of any top level manager I’ve ever seen, it genuinely gets more confusing every single week I’ve said it time and time again, Klopp has the worst in-game management ability of any top level manager I’ve ever seen, it genuinely gets more confusing every single week

Umir @umirf1 Klopp makes subs on the basis of if this was a scripted film, who would be the best player to grab a 90th minute winner. Klopp makes subs on the basis of if this was a scripted film, who would be the best player to grab a 90th minute winner.

‏ً @3Kashaveli Klopp went back to 433 for no reason and we concede straight away again his in game management is shocking Klopp went back to 433 for no reason and we concede straight away again his in game management is shocking

Laurie @LFCLaurie Klopp’s fetish for a 4-3-3 has lost us this game. Klopp’s fetish for a 4-3-3 has lost us this game.

Ghana Yesu ☦️ @Ghana_Yesu_ Firmino is really saving Liverpool this season but Klopp always want him to be on bench because of a mid Nunez. Firmino is really saving Liverpool this season but Klopp always want him to be on bench because of a mid Nunez.

Premier League Panel @PremLeaguePanel Poor selection to not start Fabinho with Thiago. But even worse in-game management from Klopp. The root cause of many LFC right-sided issues was Henderson’s poor tracking of runners. Not only does he keep him on,he subs off Salah & puts Henderson right wing in a 4-4-2 ! Baffling. Poor selection to not start Fabinho with Thiago. But even worse in-game management from Klopp. The root cause of many LFC right-sided issues was Henderson’s poor tracking of runners. Not only does he keep him on,he subs off Salah & puts Henderson right wing in a 4-4-2 ! Baffling.

Troll Football @TrollFootball Mo Salah since Mane left



Mo Salah since Mane left https://t.co/YShZVvP37D

jäff• @Dange1real Salah saw Ronaldo being finished and said nah you can’t be finished alone my idolo Salah saw Ronaldo being finished and said nah you can’t be finished alone my idolo

lfc @lfcthings97 Blame FSG all you want but taking Salah and Jota off and leaving Henderson on is sack worthy Blame FSG all you want but taking Salah and Jota off and leaving Henderson on is sack worthy

FilaMan ⭐️⭐️🇳🇬 🇬🇭 @Filaman19 Liverpool should just sale Mo. Salah cos he has been useless since the departure of Mane Liverpool should just sale Mo. Salah cos he has been useless since the departure of Mane 😭😭

Henry Winter @henrywinter Huge, deserved win for #AFC . Martinelli best player on pitch, creating and scoring. Saka superb. Most impressive was Arsenal's collective determination, pressing, tougher mentally, far more resilient. Arteta's transformed them. Trust the process? All Arsenal fans do now. #ARSLIV Huge, deserved win for #AFC. Martinelli best player on pitch, creating and scoring. Saka superb. Most impressive was Arsenal's collective determination, pressing, tougher mentally, far more resilient. Arteta's transformed them. Trust the process? All Arsenal fans do now. #ARSLIV

Simon Collings @sr_collings Full-time



Arsenal 3-2 Liverpool



A huge win for Arsenal. Martinelli and Saka the heroes, but plenty of good performances. Arsenal now back top of the Premier League and momentum growing each week. Incredible start to the season. Full-timeArsenal 3-2 LiverpoolA huge win for Arsenal. Martinelli and Saka the heroes, but plenty of good performances. Arsenal now back top of the Premier League and momentum growing each week. Incredible start to the season.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch Liverpool's worst start to a Premier League for ten years. Liverpool's worst start to a Premier League for ten years.

talkSPORT @talkSPORT 3-1 - Man Utd

2-1 - Leeds

5-1 - Everton

4-2 - Leicester

2-1 - Fulham

2-1 - Villa

3-1 - Spurs

3-2 - Liverpool



Arsenal win 8 straight Premier League home games for the first time under Mikel Arteta. 3-1 - Man Utd2-1 - Leeds5-1 - Everton4-2 - Leicester2-1 - Fulham2-1 - Villa3-1 - Spurs3-2 - LiverpoolArsenal win 8 straight Premier League home games for the first time under Mikel Arteta. ✅ 3-1 - Man Utd ✅ 2-1 - Leeds ✅ 5-1 - Everton✅ 4-2 - Leicester ✅ 2-1 - Fulham✅ 2-1 - Villa✅ 3-1 - Spurs✅ 3-2 - Liverpool Arsenal win 8 straight Premier League home games for the first time under Mikel Arteta. 👏 https://t.co/VjkoqVz2qN

arseblog @arseblog



Not at our best in the 1st half, but on the basis of the second half performance we deserved that.



Back on top of the league and we’ve laid that Liverpool hoodoo to rest.



MASSIVE. That is a fucking HUGE win.Not at our best in the 1st half, but on the basis of the second half performance we deserved that.Back on top of the league and we’ve laid that Liverpool hoodoo to rest.MASSIVE. That is a fucking HUGE win.Not at our best in the 1st half, but on the basis of the second half performance we deserved that.Back on top of the league and we’ve laid that Liverpool hoodoo to rest. MASSIVE. 😍

With this win, Arsenal sit atop the table with 24 points from nine games.

