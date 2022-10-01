Twitter erupts as Arsenal dismantle 10-man Tottenham in emphatic 3-1 north London derby win

Arsenal reigned supreme in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at home on Saturday, beating their rivals 3-1 and cementing their position atop the Premier League.
The match started for the home side with an impressive goal by Thomas Partey after a long spell of possession. Though Spurs sat deep and looked to hold off their opponents by crowding the box, it did little to stop Arsenal marauding forward.
Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli was unlucky after hitting the woodwork early on and it was Partey who scored the opening goal of the game from outside the area. Ben White laid the ball for the Ghana international, who took it first time, curling it into the near post and into the top right corner beyond the reach of Hugo Lloris in goal.
Tottenham reacted with alacrity by getting more of the ball and moving forward more often. Their efforts were rewarded in the 31st minute after Martinelli slid into Richarlison to bring him down in the box and they won a penalty.
Harry Kane converted the spot kick by putting it down the center with Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale diving to his right.
A strong second half showing sees Arsenal snatch all three points
Spurs rarely got forward to create enough chances, and the Gunners' consistent possession of the ball eventually won the game.
The second goal for Arsenal came from Gabriel Jesus, whose impressive poaching qualities saw the Brazil international latch onto a loose ball and score. The chance came from Bukayo Saka's curling shot, which Hugo Lloris failed to deal with properly.
A moment of poor defensive communication between Lloris and Cristian Romero saw the ball get loose in the area, and Jesus was on hand to put the Gunners ahead.
Things went from bad to worse for Tottenham after wing-back Emerson Royal received a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Martinelli.
Granit Xhaka scored the final goal for Arsenal, with Martinelli turning provider. The Selecao forward marauded down the flank brilliantly before releasing Xhaka in the area, and the midfielder had no problems slotting his shot past Lloris to make it 3-1.
Here is how Twitter reacted to the Gunners snatching all three points in the north London derby.
