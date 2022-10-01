Twitter erupts as Arsenal dismantle 10-man Tottenham in emphatic 3-1 north London derby win

Arsenal reigned supreme in the north London derby against Tottenham Hotspur at home on Saturday, beating their rivals 3-1 and cementing their position atop the Premier League.

The match started for the home side with an impressive goal by Thomas Partey after a long spell of possession. Though Spurs sat deep and looked to hold off their opponents by crowding the box, it did little to stop Arsenal marauding forward.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli was unlucky after hitting the woodwork early on and it was Partey who scored the opening goal of the game from outside the area. Ben White laid the ball for the Ghana international, who took it first time, curling it into the near post and into the top right corner beyond the reach of Hugo Lloris in goal.

Tottenham reacted with alacrity by getting more of the ball and moving forward more often. Their efforts were rewarded in the 31st minute after Martinelli slid into Richarlison to bring him down in the box and they won a penalty.

Harry Kane converted the spot kick by putting it down the center with Gunners goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale diving to his right.

A strong second half showing sees Arsenal snatch all three points

Spurs rarely got forward to create enough chances, and the Gunners' consistent possession of the ball eventually won the game.

The second goal for Arsenal came from Gabriel Jesus, whose impressive poaching qualities saw the Brazil international latch onto a loose ball and score. The chance came from Bukayo Saka's curling shot, which Hugo Lloris failed to deal with properly.

A moment of poor defensive communication between Lloris and Cristian Romero saw the ball get loose in the area, and Jesus was on hand to put the Gunners ahead.

Things went from bad to worse for Tottenham after wing-back Emerson Royal received a straight red card for a studs-up challenge on Martinelli.

Granit Xhaka scored the final goal for Arsenal, with Martinelli turning provider. The Selecao forward marauded down the flank brilliantly before releasing Xhaka in the area, and the midfielder had no problems slotting his shot past Lloris to make it 3-1.

Here is how Twitter reacted to the Gunners snatching all three points in the north London derby.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews



#NLD Reminder: Gabriel Jesus has NEVER lost a Premier League game in which he's scored. Reminder: Gabriel Jesus has NEVER lost a Premier League game in which he's scored. 👀#NLD

Samuel Luckhurst @samuelluckhurst Spurs have got most things right under Conte but giving Lloris a new contract was a major misstep. Peaked about six years ago. Spurs have got most things right under Conte but giving Lloris a new contract was a major misstep. Peaked about six years ago.

Owuraku Ampofo @_owurakuampofo Thomas Partey chose Nigeria’s Independence Day to score another long range goal just to remind them of the pain from six months ago Thomas Partey chose Nigeria’s Independence Day to score another long range goal just to remind them of the pain from six months ago 😭

Sani 🇬🇭 @Sani__UtD Thomas Partey is who Chelsea fans think Frank Lampard is. Proper Baller Thomas Partey is who Chelsea fans think Frank Lampard is. Proper Baller🔥😍

Duncan Alexander @oilysailor 16% of Granit Xhaka's PL goals and assists have come in the last 49 days 16% of Granit Xhaka's PL goals and assists have come in the last 49 days

Orbinho @Orbinho



#ARSTOT Granit Xhaka has scored as many Premier League goals as Mo Salah this season. Granit Xhaka has scored as many Premier League goals as Mo Salah this season.#ARSTOT

SPORTbible @sportbible Granit Xhaka this season Granit Xhaka this season https://t.co/ocM5SkiQBP

Zito @_Zeets Someone else being sent off in an important match and then Xhaka scoring? He really has changed completely. Someone else being sent off in an important match and then Xhaka scoring? He really has changed completely.

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 Granit Xhaka I love you. Granit Xhaka I love you.

Charles Watts @charles_watts Seven penalties for Kane now against Arsenal.



Year after year, giving one of the best strikers in the world a free hit from 12 yards. So frustrating. Seven penalties for Kane now against Arsenal.Year after year, giving one of the best strikers in the world a free hit from 12 yards. So frustrating.

Malik.🌴 @TheMalikSZN 🏽 The “K” in PK stands for Kane The “K” in PK stands for Kane 👍🏽

zak @DEVlLLIERS Gabriel biggest criminal on the stadium that contains Partey, Mr DT, Bissouma and Conte Gabriel biggest criminal on the stadium that contains Partey, Mr DT, Bissouma and Conte

Squawka @Squawka



A new worst nightmare and he lives next door. Harry Kane has now scored more career goals against Arsenal (14) than Didier Drogba (13).A new worst nightmare and he lives next door. #NLD Harry Kane has now scored more career goals against Arsenal (14) than Didier Drogba (13). 😱A new worst nightmare and he lives next door. #NLD https://t.co/RKn4u9Efvb

Paddy Power @paddypower Anthony Taylor enforcing the 'If Harry Kane goes down, it's a free kick every time' rule to perfection. Anthony Taylor enforcing the 'If Harry Kane goes down, it's a free kick every time' rule to perfection.

gunnerblog @gunnerblog The secret is out: Arsenal are good. The secret is out: Arsenal are good.

Troll Football @TrollFootball Tottenham's defence against Arsenal after going down to 10 men



Tottenham's defence against Arsenal after going down to 10 menhttps://t.co/daxrbGnpPD

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge Arsenal deserve to win, can't take that away. Just a shame a decent game has been completely ended by a ref who ruins so many games and a RB who shouldn't be being picked Arsenal deserve to win, can't take that away. Just a shame a decent game has been completely ended by a ref who ruins so many games and a RB who shouldn't be being picked

WelBeast @WelBeast What is a Tottenham? The real test you said? The Arsenal only beats small sides narrative is actually true to be honest. What is a Tottenham? The real test you said? The Arsenal only beats small sides narrative is actually true to be honest.

Lord KiDi @KiDiMusic Nah Arsenal , we're winning the league this season ! Mark this ! Nah Arsenal , we're winning the league this season ! Mark this ! 🔥🔥🔥

CLINTON 🇬🇭💫 @LilMoGh English Referees are so good - If Arsenal and Tottenham’s game were to be in Spain like we will be seeing 40 fouls by now English Referees are so good - If Arsenal and Tottenham’s game were to be in Spain like we will be seeing 40 fouls by now

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Harry Kane loves playing against Arsenal Harry Kane loves playing against Arsenal 👀 https://t.co/EFumc2dsWo

FootballFunnys @FootballFunnnys Arsenal vs Spurs today Arsenal vs Spurs today 😂😂 https://t.co/5Jb6X2akwG

Patrick Timmons @PatrickTimmons1 The ‘you haven’t beaten anyone decent’ allegations continue, because Spurs are truly horrendous. The ‘you haven’t beaten anyone decent’ allegations continue, because Spurs are truly horrendous.

lp @thfclp__ I never want to see Emerson in a Spurs shirt ever again. Pathetic pathetic player. Terminate his contract right now. I never want to see Emerson in a Spurs shirt ever again. Pathetic pathetic player. Terminate his contract right now.

