Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Portugal to their first victory

Morocco got the match underway in what turned out to be a crackerjack at the end.

With only four minutes on the clock, needless to say, Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal, becoming the all-time leading European international goal-scorer as he surpassed Ferenc Puskás.

The Real Madrid megastar received the ball from João Moutinho's cross after he skilfully flung himself away from the Moroccan defender, easily heading it past Munir to put Portugal ahead. The goal also saw him lead the Golden Boot race with 4 goals in 2 matches.

The Navigators then held on to their lead to take away all three points from the match.

Portugal hold off Morocco's late surge 🇵🇹 pic.twitter.com/lXCBLqWoCX — B/R Football (@brfootball) June 20, 2018

Portugal hangs on in the second half to get the win against Morocco! pic.twitter.com/okg6c78J0K — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) June 20, 2018

OFFICIAL: #MAR are the first team to be eliminated from the 2018 #WorldCup after consecutive 1-0 defeats. pic.twitter.com/bSdbzLIwca — Squawka News (@SquawkaNews) June 20, 2018

Morocco are gonna be the best-ever team to get 0 points aren't they? — Michael Cox (@Zonal_Marking) June 20, 2018

You can rely on Ronaldo in Real Madrid

You can rely on Ronaldo in Portugal

You can rely on Ronaldo in pes

You can rely on Ronaldo in Fifa



He's simply the best. #PORMAR #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/hAY9b0LwpO — 9GAG Football ⚽ (@9GAGFootball) June 20, 2018

Ronaldo is an alien — Joe Weller (@joe_weller_) June 20, 2018

Luis Suarez is surely on the pitch somewhere pic.twitter.com/5OaaDzlPNF — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 20, 2018

Wenger's new favourite player pic.twitter.com/UwWNpJWBJG — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 20, 2018

Despite the theatrics, the ego and the arrogance, Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the greatest players to ever play the sport - we’ve been privileged to have been able to watch him in our era, and we should saviour it as we won’t see another player like him again. — Oliver Bond (@Oliver__Bond) June 20, 2018

Portugal vs Morocco? No it’s Jamie Lannister vs Monica's Dad #PORMAR pic.twitter.com/k8NCRG2qyU — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 20, 2018

Ronaldo is utterly relentless in his pursuit of goal scoring greatness. What a player. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 20, 2018

Cristiano wants to win everything this world cup.



Golden Boot

Golden Ball

Golden Dolphin — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 20, 2018

Morocco playing some of the best football I’ve seen at the World Cup. Great movement and positioning. All they lack is a goal-scorer... — Raphael Honigstein (@honigstein) June 20, 2018

Morocco look like the European champions — Ahmad (@ahmadf_o) June 20, 2018

If Ronaldo takes this team to KO stages, He has surpassed Maradona 1986 campaign — Nikhil (@Nikilled) June 20, 2018

Portugal are just a Saudi Arabia that has Ronaldo. #PORMAR — Garvey (@iAmKingducer) June 20, 2018

I have accepted that Portugal will win the World Cup. Accept it now, it might hurt less when it actually happens. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 20, 2018