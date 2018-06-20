Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter erupts as Cristiano Ronaldo inspires Portugal to their first victory

Here's how Twitter reacted to the cliff-hanger

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor 20 Jun 2018, 19:39 IST
8.09K

Portugal v Morocco: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Morocco got the match underway in what turned out to be a crackerjack at the end.

With only four minutes on the clock, needless to say, Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring for Portugal, becoming the all-time leading European international goal-scorer as he surpassed Ferenc Puskás.

The Real Madrid megastar received the ball from João Moutinho's cross after he skilfully flung himself away from the Moroccan defender, easily heading it past Munir to put Portugal ahead. The goal also saw him lead the Golden Boot race with 4 goals in 2 matches.

The Navigators then held on to their lead to take away all three points from the match.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting encounter.




FIFA WC 2018 Morocco Football Portugal Football Cristiano Ronaldo Medhi Benatia Twiter reactions Twitter Reactions
