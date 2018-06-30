World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as France defeat Argentina in the Round of 16
What a match it was! The first blockbuster World Cup knockout tie saw France triumph over Argentina to ensure qualification into the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2018.
With only 13 minutes on the clock, Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for Les Bleus courtesy of a penalty from Marcos Rojo's tackle. However, Angel Di Maria equalized the scoreline with a blistering strike from several yards outside the penalty area.
Only a couple of minutes into the second half, Mercado put La Albiceleste ahead with a fluky goal from a Lionel Messi shot. All the same, the storm was yet to come.
Benjamin Pavard put France level in the 57th minute with an aesthetic outer-foot strike. After that, Kylian Mbappe scored two quick goals in the 64th and 68th minute, breaking a number of records.
In the stoppage time, Sergio Aguero scored a consolation goal to cap off a goal-fest see-saw which ruled Argentina out of the World Cup.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting clash.