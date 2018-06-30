World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as France defeat Argentina in the Round of 16

France beat Argentina 4-3 to qualify for the quarter-finals

What a match it was! The first blockbuster World Cup knockout tie saw France triumph over Argentina to ensure qualification into the quarter-finals of the World Cup 2018.

With only 13 minutes on the clock, Antoine Griezmann opened the scoring for Les Bleus courtesy of a penalty from Marcos Rojo's tackle. However, Angel Di Maria equalized the scoreline with a blistering strike from several yards outside the penalty area.

Only a couple of minutes into the second half, Mercado put La Albiceleste ahead with a fluky goal from a Lionel Messi shot. All the same, the storm was yet to come.

Benjamin Pavard put France level in the 57th minute with an aesthetic outer-foot strike. After that, Kylian Mbappe scored two quick goals in the 64th and 68th minute, breaking a number of records.

In the stoppage time, Sergio Aguero scored a consolation goal to cap off a goal-fest see-saw which ruled Argentina out of the World Cup.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the nail-biting clash.

Sums up Argentina: get back into it with two minutes left, and let the aggression go to their heads to start a barney. — Miguel Delaney (@MiguelDelaney) June 30, 2018

Kylian Mbappe was only 19 when he annihilated Argentina in the #WorldCup https://t.co/bwBBrHbTy5 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 30, 2018

France - Argentina in one picture 👀 pic.twitter.com/yc25FaFS5c — SB Nation (@SBNation) June 30, 2018

Argentina going out of the world cup like pic.twitter.com/GsIMfGkW92 — Kamtu Ka Mbao (@kampupi) June 30, 2018

Congrats to France and thank you to this generation of Argentina players. With all the turmoil both on and off the pitch, little business even making the World Cup. Exceeded expectations for me here. Thank you and we do it all again in four years. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 30, 2018

Mbappé was bound to be successful 👇🏼🔥 pic.twitter.com/naHk1bUJcx — SB (@Realmadridplace) June 30, 2018

You obviously never watched Mbappe at the 2018 World Cup then. https://t.co/IxuJpdMaOo — Mike Sanz (@mikesanz19) June 30, 2018

He won’t give a monkey’s at the moment but Messi is the only player to have delivered an assist in the last 4 World Cups. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 30, 2018

I keep saying it ! You gotta give @aguerosergiokun more minutes for heavens sake! 🇦🇷 #FRAARG 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Ranveer Singh (@RanveerOfficial) June 30, 2018

Hey Maradona ! France has a message for you ! #FRAARG pic.twitter.com/Og0J1UXAdu — Yan-amarre! (@SaunierYan) June 30, 2018

France is the last African nation in this World Cup. If you know you know 🙂 — Naijapr.com (@Naija_PR) June 30, 2018

#FRAARG What shall it profit a team after beating Nigeria then got heavily knocked out by France 😂 😂 😂 — aoa_snr🇳🇬 (@lordvicksan) June 30, 2018

Shame Messi's body language is the reason Argentina have lost as if he hasn't heavily contributed to two of their goals. If only he lifted his shoulders a bit more they wouldn't let four in. — Lewis (@LGAmbrose) June 30, 2018

Admit it, You gotta feel sad for this guy..#FRAARG pic.twitter.com/bN1lEFIUsW — Dhaval Maraskolhe (@Dhaval750) June 30, 2018

🏆 🏆 🏆 🏆



The year is 2025:



- Mbappe has won his 4th Ballon d'or



- Has become France's all time top scorer



- Signed for Barcelona for a record fee of £280m #FRAARG#WorldCup pic.twitter.com/1USP2vwMm0 — TheSportsman Transfers (@TSMTransfers) June 30, 2018

Maradona showed Africa the finger and the gods of our ancestors sent another set of Africans to get things even with Argentina. pic.twitter.com/CZHU6DHtzu — Kenyan Facts 🇰🇪 (@KResearcher) June 30, 2018

What a game to kick off the knockout stages! France absolutely rampant. Kylian Mbappe has announced himself at this World Cup and I will never have the words to describe how valuable Kante is to any team 👏🏽👏🏽 #FRAARG #WorldCup — Jules Breach (@julesbreach) June 30, 2018

Mbappé is the ultimate new frontier of centreforwards as Zidane was of number 10s when he affirmed himself on international stage — Tancredi Palmeri (@tancredipalmeri) June 30, 2018

2 - Lionel Messi is the first player to provide two assists in a World Cup game for Argentina since Diego Maradona vs Korea Republic in 1986. Insufficient.#FRA #ARG #FRAARG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dw4cL4GcEc — OptaJose (@OptaJose) June 30, 2018

Kylian Mbappe is the first teenager to score more than once in a World Cup tournament since Michael Owen scored one in 2 separate games in 1998. Mbappe wasn’t born then. He’s also the first teenager to score 2 in a match since Pele v Sweden in the final of 1958. 😳 — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 30, 2018

Rare picture of Argentina's defense training for the match.. pic.twitter.com/HesOB4P1z6 — Abdur Rαfαy 🇪🇸 (@shk_rafay) June 30, 2018

Argentina's Tactic Today:



Messi as a false nine

Sampaoli as a false coach

Otamendi as a false defender — ¹⁰ (@ClinicaIEden) June 30, 2018

When Messi retired from Argentina back in 2016, I thought he made the right choice, and when this World Cup started I was distraught, he dragged his country to Russia and he’d get slaughtered for it. But it wasn’t the case. — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) June 30, 2018

God didn't want to give us a short-lived happiness so he let Argentina qualify.



See what he did to Argentina today!!#FRAARG #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/rArRgL1ME2 — Baba Ibeji (@Marapolsa) June 30, 2018