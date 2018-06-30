Twitter erupts as France win 4-3 vs Argentina

WHAT. A. GAME! France and Argentina played out a World Cup classic at Kazan Arena. The European side took a 1-0 lead early in the first half but a screamer from Di Maria brought them on level terms.

A fluke goal by Mercado gave Argentina the lead right at the start of the second half. The 2-time World Champion seemed set to sit back and defend their lead but a Benjamin Pavard scored one of the goals of the year to bring France on level terms.

It was the Kylian Mbappe show after that as he scored twice to give France an unassailable lead!

L for Argentina indeed. pic.twitter.com/KzLLLgafEb — Football Zion (@FootballZion) June 30, 2018

Kante emptying his pockets when he gets home: pic.twitter.com/e88jjYDWHw — FergieTime™️ (@SSIIIIUUUU) June 30, 2018

Things Marcos Rojo can do:

- Score a late winner to send his country into the last 16.



Things he can't do:

- Defend.

- Make toast #FRAARG #worldcup pic.twitter.com/8vGxH2TKII — Football Digest (@FootyDigest) June 30, 2018

Paul Pogba sends Argentina home... Thoughts are with Graeme Souness at this difficult time! pic.twitter.com/lCQDI7ah7m — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) June 30, 2018

May day, May day.... GOAT down, GOAT down. pic.twitter.com/JmT9VJdpFX — ESWCN (@SemperFiUtd) June 30, 2018

You can tell how much Mbappe wanted to win this pic.twitter.com/76LPDloBd5 — Shibani (@shibani_mufc) June 30, 2018

Messi, don't re-retire again now.. Football world needs your magic for ages to come.. — Manoj Lad (@BeardedRedDevil) June 30, 2018

Kylian Mbappe was only 19 when he annihilated Argentina in the #WorldCup https://t.co/bwBBrHbTy5 — Footy Humour (@FootyHumour) June 30, 2018

If Portugal loses tonight then it will be Messi vs Ronaldo at the airport. 😂😂 — Marium Asad Bale (@Momorata_) June 30, 2018