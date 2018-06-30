Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter erupts as France win 4-3 vs Argentina

Sripad
SENIOR ANALYST
Humor
6.55K   //    30 Jun 2018, 21:50 IST

FBL-WC-2018-MATCH50-FRA-ARG
FBL-WC-2018-MATCH50-FRA-ARG

WHAT. A. GAME! France and Argentina played out a World Cup classic at Kazan Arena. The European side took a 1-0 lead early in the first half but a screamer from Di Maria brought them on level terms.

A fluke goal by Mercado gave Argentina the lead right at the start of the second half. The 2-time World Champion seemed set to sit back and defend their lead but a Benjamin Pavard scored one of the goals of the year to bring France on level terms.

It was the Kylian Mbappe show after that as he scored twice to give France an unassailable lead!

Here's how Twitter reacted to the game:

FIFA WC 2018 Argentina Football France Football Lionel Messi Kylian Mbappe Twitter Reactions
