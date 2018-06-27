Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Twitter erupts as Germany are knocked out of the 2018 World Cup

Zeeshan Ali
SENIOR ANALYST
Humor

Korea Republic v Germany: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
South Korea beat Germany 2-0 to send them crashing out of the World Cup.

South Korea sent shockwaves through the world of football as they assisted Mexico and Sweden by showing Germany the door at the group stages. The group F was intriguingly placed after the second round of matches with Mexico on 6 points and both Sweden and Germany on three points each.

As Sweden took on Mexico, Germany needed to get a point in order to progress should Mexico similarly hold Sweden. However, Sweden went on to take an unassailable 3-0 lead and that meant that Germany had to go out and find a winner to go through. South Korea had other plans.

Not only did they managed to hold the defending champions, but also went on to secure one of the most historic victories in their history by scoring two dramatically late goals as the holders tried to get the elusive winner.

This is the third time in succession that the defending champions have been eliminated in the group stages. Needless to say, Twitter lost its cool:

