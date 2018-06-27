Twitter erupts as Germany are knocked out of the 2018 World Cup

South Korea beat Germany 2-0 to send them crashing out of the World Cup.

South Korea sent shockwaves through the world of football as they assisted Mexico and Sweden by showing Germany the door at the group stages. The group F was intriguingly placed after the second round of matches with Mexico on 6 points and both Sweden and Germany on three points each.

As Sweden took on Mexico, Germany needed to get a point in order to progress should Mexico similarly hold Sweden. However, Sweden went on to take an unassailable 3-0 lead and that meant that Germany had to go out and find a winner to go through. South Korea had other plans.

Not only did they managed to hold the defending champions, but also went on to secure one of the most historic victories in their history by scoring two dramatically late goals as the holders tried to get the elusive winner.

This is the third time in succession that the defending champions have been eliminated in the group stages. Needless to say, Twitter lost its cool:

I know @LeroySane19 will be as gutted as any @DFB_Team_EN fan with that result, but there must be a part of him deep down thinking 🤔



“You should have trusted me” pic.twitter.com/tUwLT4Gks9 — Garry (@SuperBlue623) June 27, 2018

Wait, NO Goal Keeper there? LMAOOO.

Germany are Done! — Kensington Kirigwi. (@kirigwi) June 27, 2018

2006: Italy World Champions

2010: Italy out in group stages



2010: Spain World Champions

2014: Spain out in group stages



2014: Germany World Champions

2018: Germany out in Group Stage👍👍👍 — Pranabananda das (@pranabananda10) June 27, 2018

You'd have thought Germany already learned the lesson about the perils of overconfidence ahead of a battle in Russia — Chris Turner (@theturner) June 27, 2018

@DFB_Team_EN Well that escalated quickly — 𓅓 King Kane 𓅓 (@XxBrandman11xX) June 27, 2018

This is why the World Cup is awesome. Germany one of the favorites will finish bottom of their group! — John Urch (@johnurch26) June 27, 2018

Germany easily could've won this game but just couldn't finish great looks. Great defense by Korea and their GK balled out. — Big Time Simi Jim (@Simitachi) June 27, 2018

GERMANY OUT OF THE WORLD CUP!!! pic.twitter.com/no4avMl7z4 — Con Breezy (@ConnorHayward99) June 27, 2018

Can't get knocked out by Germany if they're not in the world cup. pic.twitter.com/JxAZ8Bq1Oz — Chris (@Chris_s0302) June 27, 2018