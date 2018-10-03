Twitter reacts as Harry Kane claims he can break the goal-scoring records of Lionel Messi

Tottenham Hotspur Training Session and Press Conference

England forward Harry Kane is probably the best player in the Tottenham Hotspur squad. Kane was influential for England at the 2018 World Cup. The Englishman has a knack of scoring lot of goals. The 25-year England international won the Golden Boot in 2018 World Cup for scoring six goals.

The forward had his breakthrough season in 2014/15 after scoring 31 goals in all competitions for the London club. People called Kane a one season wonder but he has proved his doubters wrong. He was the Premier League's top scorer for two out of last three seasons.

Barcelona superstar Messi is to many is the best player of all time. Many football players look forward to Messi and Ronaldo as their inspiration. Harry Kane is one of them. Harry Kane thinks that he can one-day emulate Messi or even break his goalscoring records.

Messi and Ronaldo are considered the best players currently in the world. It will take a lot of dedication and hard-work if any of the current players want to reach the heights of these legendary players.

Harry Kane certainly has the abilities to reach their level if not surpass them. It is to be seen whether Kane can prove his comments right.

Speaking to media before Champions League clash against Barcelona, Kane said:

He's definitely set the standard for the rest of us and it motivates me to get even better,

Hopefully one day I can score as many, if not more, than he has.

Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have gone above the norm, when they're scoring 50 or 60 goals a season,

As players you want to play against the best in the world and Messi is certainly that. We will do our best to stop him.

Here is how Twitter reacted to Harry Kane's comments:

He’s scored more goals for Spurs than Leo ever will. That’s about as good as it’s going to get, I reckon. — KaiserSaySo #FBPE #WATON (@realGrahamTully) October 2, 2018

I hope I can one day walk on water — Drag (@mo_drag) October 2, 2018

Kane: 0.570 Goals per game



Messi: 0.866 Goals per game.



Good luck with that. — /r/ChelseaFC (@redditchelseafc) October 2, 2018

You can do it. COYS COYS COYS — Mel 🌼🌻🌼🌻🌼🌻🌼 (@Melshenny1) October 3, 2018