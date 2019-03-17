Twitter erupts as Manchester United suffer a shock FA Cup exit against Wolves

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final

Manchester United scripted an incredible comeback against PSG last week when they overturned a 2-0 home deficit in Paris. This win meant that the Red Devils had won nine away games in a row, which was a new club record. Arsenal broke that streak by registering a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

This was the first domestic defeat for the club under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Solskjaer's men were expected to beat Wolves in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup but Wolves managed to cause a stunning upset.

Wolves have been very impressive in their first Premier League season since earning promotion. Nuno's men sit 7th in the Premier League standings and are looking on their way to qualify for the Europa League. They have been impressive in their cup run too where they also beat Premier League title contenders Liverpool but United went into the game as heavy favourites.

Jimenez opened the scoring for the home team which was cheered heavily by the crowd in Molineux stadium. Manchester United were forced to chase the game, which made them lose their defensive shape. Wolves made full use of the gap in the United defence as Jota scored on the counter to make it 2-0 and seal semifinal qualification for the Wolves.

Marcus Rashford scored very late but it was too late even for Manchester United to mount a comeback. In the end, it just proved to be a consolation goal as United were knocked out of the FA Cup. This result means that unless United can shock everyone by winning Champions League, they will finish trophyless for the second season in a row.

On the other hand, Wolves season have just got better as they would get an opportunity to play the semifinal in the iconic Wembley stadium.

Solskjaer finding out twice in two weekends it’s not so easy when you come up against coaches who know how to organise a defence. Insane if they give him the job. — SerMM91 (@SerMM91) March 16, 2019

Easily the worst performance from Solskjaer's United. Inexplicable how they could be so bad this half after an awful first half. #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) March 16, 2019

Cannot help but feel like the euphoria of PSG has had a negative impact on United. They've started both games since too slowly and it's cost them.



Solskjaer needs to get the group back down to earth and playing with the usual intensity after the international break. Big task. pic.twitter.com/a37MLVzsXP — The Peoples Person (@PeoplesPerson_) March 16, 2019

*** JUST IN ***



Live footage of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s bus .... 😂 pic.twitter.com/KJZ8pK0PVO — Ashleigh Monk (@missyash8) March 16, 2019

Actually thought #WWFC looked a class above #MUFC. Not just back-to-back defeats for Solskjaer, but the players who looked like they’d found some form, now look confused again. Lindelof in particular starting to concern. Not just him though, several others. Mourinho type showing. — Tom McDermott (@MrTomMcDermott) March 16, 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjær has lost an #FACup game away from home for the first time as manager:



WWWL



Back-to-back defeats for Man Utd... https://t.co/MsrQP6RvWB — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 16, 2019

The international break has come at a good time for United. Hopefully there isn’t a massive overreaction. Solskjaer has been tremendous since he’s been in charge, we were unlucky last week but today got what we deserved. Still a UCL quarter final to come! Onwards we go. 🇾🇪 #mufc — United Xtra (@utdxtra) March 16, 2019

Rubbish from United. Worst performance under Solskjaer by a mile. Deserve to go out. — Rob Dawson (@RobDawsonESPN) March 16, 2019

That word Solskjaer said Manchester United were not at Arsenal...they've been very close to it tonight. — Phil McNulty (@philmcnulty) March 16, 2019

Manchester City’s potential FA Cup semi-final opponents after United are knocked out:



Watford, Wolves, Brighton, Millwall pic.twitter.com/IVOIQyo2DJ — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 16, 2019

