Twitter erupts as Manchester United suffer a shock FA Cup exit against Wolves

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
246   //    17 Mar 2019, 03:47 IST

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final
Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United - FA Cup Quarter Final

Manchester United scripted an incredible comeback against PSG last week when they overturned a 2-0 home deficit in Paris. This win meant that the Red Devils had won nine away games in a row, which was a new club record. Arsenal broke that streak by registering a 2-0 win at the Emirates.

This was the first domestic defeat for the club under the management of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Solskjaer's men were expected to beat Wolves in the quarterfinal of the FA Cup but Wolves managed to cause a stunning upset.

Wolves have been very impressive in their first Premier League season since earning promotion. Nuno's men sit 7th in the Premier League standings and are looking on their way to qualify for the Europa League. They have been impressive in their cup run too where they also beat Premier League title contenders Liverpool but United went into the game as heavy favourites.

Jimenez opened the scoring for the home team which was cheered heavily by the crowd in Molineux stadium. Manchester United were forced to chase the game, which made them lose their defensive shape. Wolves made full use of the gap in the United defence as Jota scored on the counter to make it 2-0 and seal semifinal qualification for the Wolves.

Marcus Rashford scored very late but it was too late even for Manchester United to mount a comeback. In the end, it just proved to be a consolation goal as United were knocked out of the FA Cup. This result means that unless United can shock everyone by winning Champions League, they will finish trophyless for the second season in a row.

On the other hand, Wolves season have just got better as they would get an opportunity to play the semifinal in the iconic Wembley stadium.


FA Cup 2018-19 Manchester United Wolverhampton Wanderers Marcus Rashford Ole Gunnar Solskjær Twitter Reactions
Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
