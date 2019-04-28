Lionel Messi's title-winning goal sends Twitter into a tizzy

Nidhun Thankachan FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 1.19K // 28 Apr 2019, 13:02 IST

FC Barcelona v Levante UD - La Liga

A solitary Lionel Messi goal saw Barcelona beat Levante yesterday to lift their 8th La Liga in the last 11 years. Arturo Vidal also made history with this his 8th consecutive top-flight league title, after having won titles with Juventus and Bayern Munich in previous seasons. Another chapter was added to the legend of Messi as he became the first non-Spanish player in La Liga history to win 10 titles.

Valverde was forced to bring on Messi after a scoreless first half, having left the Argentine talisman on the bench in preparation for the midweek UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg against Liverpool. The mercurial 'Messiah' latched onto an Arturo Vidal through ball, cut back to beat two defenders, and smashed a far post finish to give Barcelona the lead in the 62nd minute.

This was Messi's 34th La Liga goal this season, ensuring he will will the Pichichi trophy for the top scorer in the league. He is way ahead of the competition with his nearest rival being club mate Luis Suarez with 21 goals. Messi also leads the race in the UEFA Champions League and European Golden Boot scoring charts.

With this victory, Barcelona took an unassailable 9-point lead ahead of closest rivals Atletico Madrid in the La Liga table with only 3 games left in the season. This was Ernesto Valverde's second consecutive La Liga triumph since his move to the Nou Camp from Athletic Bilbao.

Having won the all important La Liga, Ernesto Valverde's focus will now move to the midweek Champions League semi-final first leg against Liverpool. Having already reached the finals of the Copa del Rey where they will face Valencia, Barcelona seem on course for a historic 'treble treble' i.e the third time the iconic club has achieved a treble of trophies in one European season.

🏆 @LaLiga CHAMPIONS 2018-2019!

8 leagues in 11 years.

Making the extraordinary seem normal.

🖌🎨 #WeColorLaLiga 🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/8GF2paM493 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) April 27, 2019

#forcabarca #messi #Barcelona let's take few min to praise this coach he won us the league,Copa de Ray and la Liga last year now

he is after the treble he may be a bit off sometime but he sacked two Madrid coach let's give him more than 1000 rts to honor him before wining tonight pic.twitter.com/GBxD1Hf5Rq — 👤Chemical Son ™😒🇨🇦🇳🇬 (@ChurchillKeyz) April 27, 2019

Lionel Messi is the first Barcelona player in the club's history to win 10 LaLiga titles.



D10S. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/k5eXcwIc8K — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 27, 2019

Arturo Vidal has now won eight consecutive titles in Europe's top five leagues:



🏆🇮🇹

🏆🇮🇹

🏆🇮🇹

🏆🇮🇹

🏆🇩🇪

🏆🇩🇪

🏆🇩🇪

🏆🇪🇸



King Arturo for a reason. 👑 pic.twitter.com/KrHvId78G9 — Coral (@Coral) April 27, 2019

34th league goal of the season to secure his 34th club trophy. #Messi pic.twitter.com/02gGeNKR86 — ℂ𝕙𝕖𝕗 (@champ_ian) April 27, 2019