Twitter erupts as Portugal draw against Iran

Here's how Twitter reacted to the cliffhanger.

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor 26 Jun 2018, 02:14 IST
3.31K

Iran v Portugal: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Iran v Portugal: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

In a high-intensity World Cup match, the rock-solid Iran accomplished a one-for-the-books tie against Portugal.

The first goal of the match came off at the end of the first period courtesy of an aesthetic outer-foot strike from Ricardo Quaresma.

The 34-year-old played a brilliant one-two with Adrien Silva before motoring into the opposition penalty area and pulling off a breathtaking trivial goal into the far corner.

With 50 minutes on the clock, another talking point emerged as The Navigators got a VAR-assisted penalty. However, it proved to be inconsequential as Alireza Beiranvand heroically denied Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring his 5th goal of the tournament.

A late drama presented itself in the stoppage time as Iran was awarded a penalty which was effortlessly converted by Karim Ansarifard to equalize the scoreline.

The draw has confirmed Portugal's qualification for the knockout stage as they are now second in Group B with Spain vs Morocco ending 2-2.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the thrilling encounter.





FIFA WC 2018 Portugal Football Spain Football Cristiano Ronaldo Ricardo Quaresma Twitter Reactions
