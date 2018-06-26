Twitter erupts as Portugal draw against Iran

Here's how Twitter reacted to the cliffhanger.

Iran v Portugal: Group B - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

In a high-intensity World Cup match, the rock-solid Iran accomplished a one-for-the-books tie against Portugal.

The first goal of the match came off at the end of the first period courtesy of an aesthetic outer-foot strike from Ricardo Quaresma.

The 34-year-old played a brilliant one-two with Adrien Silva before motoring into the opposition penalty area and pulling off a breathtaking trivial goal into the far corner.

With 50 minutes on the clock, another talking point emerged as The Navigators got a VAR-assisted penalty. However, it proved to be inconsequential as Alireza Beiranvand heroically denied Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring his 5th goal of the tournament.

A late drama presented itself in the stoppage time as Iran was awarded a penalty which was effortlessly converted by Karim Ansarifard to equalize the scoreline.

The draw has confirmed Portugal's qualification for the knockout stage as they are now second in Group B with Spain vs Morocco ending 2-2.

Iran levels late but can't find a winner and Portugal are through to the last 16, barely! #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/gFRGUFGcF2 — Goal UK (@GoalUK) June 25, 2018

FT: 🇮🇷 Iran 1-1 Portugal 🇵🇹



Ronaldo should have been sent off, missed a penalty & Iran got a dodgy VAR penalty! Iran out, Portugal through, what a game! #IRNPOR #IRN #POR pic.twitter.com/0LOsJb8RrJ — Sportdec (@SportdecApp) June 25, 2018

Far out!

Missed penalties, VAR drama, blown chances, late goals...

An incredible morning of action leaves Russia hosting Spain and Uruguay V Portugal in the second round. pic.twitter.com/6lIV75lVyD — Optus Sport (@OptusSport) June 25, 2018

Executive summary:



Spain v Morocco: 2-2

Iran v Portugal: 1-1



Next round:



Portugal v Uruguay

Spain v Russia pic.twitter.com/xwPhSnY20j — totalBarça (@totalBarca) June 25, 2018

Portugal advance through tenuous 1-1 draw with Iran. #PORIRN



The reigning European champions will face Uruguay in Round of 16. pic.twitter.com/yTvtus8WP1 — T | S (@coolingbarbecue) June 25, 2018

VAR has ruined this group. No doubt about it. Yeah Ronaldo shoudlve scored his penalty, but to lose out on top spot of the group because of an unintentional handball. Portugal probably won’t make the Quarter finals now. #worldcup — Hesham Bilal-Hafiz (@hesham786) June 25, 2018

Spain equalise 90th min ✔️



Iran equalise 90th min ✔️



Spain winning Group ✔️



Ronaldo and Portugal 2nd ✔️....



Football really can still be the Beautiful Game!!!#WorldCup #POR pic.twitter.com/5DHijTXLcY — LeedsUnitedFan (@RyanLUFC91) June 25, 2018

Final standing for Group B after group stages. Spain and Portugal advance to round of 16. #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/L5UVzKeiuh — Yan® (@Ako_Si_Yan) June 25, 2018

Group B completed, Spain and Portugal are through to Last 16 #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/HGZctGVqKu — #JambaseMedia (@Kwezilomso_) June 25, 2018

If I ever see Ronaldo better than Messi on my timeline again pic.twitter.com/gUWJaOI89W — Bickle (@bickle97) June 25, 2018

Nothing in either penalty and nothing in the Ronaldo booking. VAR has to be used as it’s intended, for clear and obvious errors, not just using to check absolutely anything no matter how pointless and just kill the game. Utter disgrace. — StephenThirkill (@StephenThirkill) June 25, 2018

#WorldCup Last 16 Fixtures:



📆 June 30th

🇺🇾 Uruguay vs. Portugal 🇵🇹



📆 July 1st

🇪🇸 Spain vs. Russia 🇷🇺 — Football Planet (@FoootballPlanet) June 25, 2018

What a finish!



Spain and Portugal advance to the last 16! pic.twitter.com/CFwSMKdUxd — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) June 25, 2018

Uruguay/Portugal is giving me all kinds of anxiety. #WorldCup — Cameron Monaghan (@cameronmonaghan) June 25, 2018

Min 89'

🇮🇷 Iran 0-1 Portugal 🇵🇹

🇪🇸 Spain 1-2 Morocco 🇲🇦



1. Portugal - 7

2. Spain - 4



Min 90'

🇮🇷 Iran 1-1 Portugal 🇵🇹

🇪🇸 Spain 2-2 Morocco 🇲🇦



1. Spain - 5

2. Portugal - 5



Football Bloody Hell!! pic.twitter.com/ZIaRgDCuxI — Troll Football (@TrollFootball) June 25, 2018

Iran's goalkeeper Alireza Beiranvand ran away from home when he was young to fulfil his dreams of becoming a professional footballer, where he was homeless for some time...



Tonight he's just saved Cristiano Ronaldo's penalty. What a story. 🇮🇷🙌🙌 https://t.co/yBBlkvckHk — SPORTbible (@sportbible) June 25, 2018

Yoh, but Iran team's faces after they drew with Portugal...#IRNPOR 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/TgwVasBcOg — Lurena (@RomanceFantasyZ) June 25, 2018

BREAKING: Spain and Portugal qualify for the last 16 #WorldCup #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) June 25, 2018

⁠ ⁠#Worldcup Round of 16:



🇺🇾 Uruguay vs. Portugal 🇵🇹



🇪🇸 Spain vs. Russia 🇷🇺 — Footy Jokes (@Footy_JokesOG) June 25, 2018

Need a medical think piece on Ronaldo's lack of sleep/hotel situation last night as the reason for his missed penalty and elbow to the face. #WorldCup — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) June 25, 2018

Ronaldo letting down his country when they needed him the most? — ella 🇪🇸 🇦🇷 (@ellasfcb) June 25, 2018