Twitter erupts as Portugal draw against Iran
In a high-intensity World Cup match, the rock-solid Iran accomplished a one-for-the-books tie against Portugal.
The first goal of the match came off at the end of the first period courtesy of an aesthetic outer-foot strike from Ricardo Quaresma.
The 34-year-old played a brilliant one-two with Adrien Silva before motoring into the opposition penalty area and pulling off a breathtaking trivial goal into the far corner.
With 50 minutes on the clock, another talking point emerged as The Navigators got a VAR-assisted penalty. However, it proved to be inconsequential as Alireza Beiranvand heroically denied Cristiano Ronaldo from scoring his 5th goal of the tournament.
A late drama presented itself in the stoppage time as Iran was awarded a penalty which was effortlessly converted by Karim Ansarifard to equalize the scoreline.
The draw has confirmed Portugal's qualification for the knockout stage as they are now second in Group B with Spain vs Morocco ending 2-2.
Here's how Twitter reacted to the thrilling encounter.