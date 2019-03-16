×
Twitter erupts as Real Madrid win on Zidane's return as manager

Fambeat
ANALYST
News
569   //    16 Mar 2019, 23:16 IST

Real Madrid won 2-0 on Zidane's second debut
Real Madrid won 2-0 on Zidane's second debut

Zinedine Zidane had a trophy-laden two and a half years in the first spell as the Real Madrid manager. The French legend resigned from his position as the manager after winning Champions League title three times. Since his departure, Real Madrid had struggled both in La Liga and Europe.

They sacked Zidane's replacement Julien Lopetegui after a string of bad results including a humiliation in the El Clasico. Santiago Solari was trusted with the job of putting Real Madrid back among the elites. He failed in the job as Real Madrid were knocked out from both Copa Del Rey and Champions League in a span of a week.

Real Madrid announced that Zinedine Zidane would manage the club again after vacating the post 10 months ago. He took the job immediately meaning that he would be in charge of the club in the last 11 fixtures in La Liga. The second spell of the French manager at the club has started off on a perfect note as Real Madrid registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Celta Vigo.

Zidane made a statement of sorts by starting both Isco and Gareth Bale, who were struggling for game time in the previous regime. Both rewarded their manager for the faith shown in them by scoring one each. After a close first half, Real Madrid needed a goal to get a foothold in the match.

Isco provided that by scoring the opening goal just after the hour's mark. Gareth Bale secured the three points for the Los Blancos by scoring in the 77th minute. After going 2-0 down, there was no coming back for Celta Vigo. While Real Madrid is not likely to challenge for any more trophies this season, they can still finish second by closing the gap on their city rival Atletico Madrid.

Atletico sits just two points ahead of Los Blancos but they have a game in hand (being played at the time of writing).

Here's how Twitter reacted to Zidane's return to Madrid:

