Twitter erupts as Senegal humble Poland in their World Cup opener

Here's how Twitter responded to the spine-tingling encounter

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Humor 20 Jun 2018, 03:44 IST
345

Poland v Senegal: Group H - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Poland v Senegal: Group H - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia

Senegal left the world awestruck as they produced a giant-killing in their first ever encounter against Poland, marking their World Cup start in a grand fashion.

With 37 minutes on the clock, Aliou Cissé's side took the lead courtesy of the own goal at the hands of Thiago Cionek. The 28-year-old Idrissa Gueye received the ball from Sadio Mane several yards outside the penalty area before leathering a shot at the goal, which took a deflection off Cionek, slotting the ball into the bottom right-hand corner.

Senegal then doubled the lead on the hour mark as Grzegorz Krychowiak lofted an ill-thought-out pass to Wojciech Szczęsny. Both the goalkeeper and Nigerian M'Baye Niang sprinted towards the ball with the latter winning the race and scoring a straightforward goal into an empty net.

Nevertheless, Poland managed to keep themselves in contention thanks to Krychowiak's late header from a free kick.

All the same, The Lions of Teranga held on to their lead to seize all three points at the end of the match.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the whirlwind encounter.

FIFA WC 2018 Senegal Football Poland Football Robert Lewandowski Sadio Mane
