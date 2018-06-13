Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as Spain sack manager Julen Lopetegui one day before the tournament

Spain have sacked their manage Julen Lopetegui one day before the World Cup and Twitter has gone crazy

Abhijit Ajayan
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News 13 Jun 2018, 16:25 IST
8.37K

A bitters
A bittersweet couple of days for Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui has been officially removed from the capacity of the Spain National Team manager, a day after he was appointed as the Real Madrid gaffer. We're just one day away from the World Cup and it remains to be seen what Spain's plans are after making such a huge call at this point in time.

Luis Rubiales, the Spain Football Association President, flew to Spain's training base to deal with the situation instead of attending the FIFA Congress at Moscow.

Rubiales said,

We have been forced to dispense with the national coach. We wish him the greatest of luck.
“The negotiations have occurred without any information to the Spanish FA and we were informed just five minutes before the press release. There’s a way to act that needs to be fulfilled.”

If you're concerned about who will take over, don't be because Rubiales had this to say,

“We are going to touch as little as possible. We are working on it. When we know we will tell you. “I have spoken with the players and I can guarantee they will do everything, along with the new coach, to take the team as far as possible. To win is very important, to have the best coach very important, but above everything is acting in the right way. Maybe this is tough now, but in the end it will make us stronger."

Spain will play their first World Cup game on Friday against Portugal.

Let's take a look at how the Twitterati took to the news:

First the official tweet.

And then, the chaos.


It's a strange decision whichever way you look at it... what do you feel about it? Was RFEF right to stick to their ethical code and sack their manager a day before the biggest sporting event on the planet?

Let us know in the comments section below:

FIFA World Cup 2018 Real Madrid CF Football Spain Football David Silva Diego Costa Julen Lopetegui
