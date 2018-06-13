World Cup 2018: Twitter erupts as Spain sack manager Julen Lopetegui one day before the tournament

Spain have sacked their manage Julen Lopetegui one day before the World Cup and Twitter has gone crazy

A bittersweet couple of days for Lopetegui

Julen Lopetegui has been officially removed from the capacity of the Spain National Team manager, a day after he was appointed as the Real Madrid gaffer. We're just one day away from the World Cup and it remains to be seen what Spain's plans are after making such a huge call at this point in time.

Luis Rubiales, the Spain Football Association President, flew to Spain's training base to deal with the situation instead of attending the FIFA Congress at Moscow.

Rubiales said,

We have been forced to dispense with the national coach. We wish him the greatest of luck.

“The negotiations have occurred without any information to the Spanish FA and we were informed just five minutes before the press release. There’s a way to act that needs to be fulfilled.”

If you're concerned about who will take over, don't be because Rubiales had this to say,

“We are going to touch as little as possible. We are working on it. When we know we will tell you. “I have spoken with the players and I can guarantee they will do everything, along with the new coach, to take the team as far as possible. To win is very important, to have the best coach very important, but above everything is acting in the right way. Maybe this is tough now, but in the end it will make us stronger."

Spain will play their first World Cup game on Friday against Portugal.

Let's take a look at how the Twitterati took to the news:

First the official tweet.

🗣 @LuisRubiales: "Nos hemos visto obligados a prescindir del seleccionador nacional. Le deseamos la mayor de las suertes. Lo que consiga la @SeFutbol, tendrá que ver con el trabajo que ha desarrollado" https://t.co/Jyxqb81K23 — RFEF (@rfef) June 13, 2018

And then, the chaos.

Lopetegui sacked by Spain, 2 days before the World Cup pic.twitter.com/eMTSfuZPEi — The Pep (@GuardiolaTweets) June 13, 2018

Agent: "They're considering experienced managers to replace Lopetegui."



Moyes: "Yep."



Agent: "Candidates need to have managed in Spain."



Moyes: "Si."



Agent: "They also need to have a full knowledge of Spanish."



Moyes: "That's me, or Illarramendi, as they say in Spain." pic.twitter.com/8P8AcPfBNf — bet365 (@bet365) June 13, 2018

LIVE SCENE: Julien Lopetegui lands to Russia and 🛬🛫 #WorldCup2018 pic.twitter.com/hNMcjzyPcn — Mordis Gööner (@ISaamiu) June 13, 2018

In footballing terms, I understand the Lopetegui confusion/outrage. In terms of the situation, however, don’t see what else the RFEF could have done without making a mockery of themselves. Let a coach/club walk all over them, making arrangements without their knowledge? — Simon Harrison (@simonhfootball) June 13, 2018

Can't wait for every single stadium in Spain to whistle Lopetegui — AtléticoFans (@AtleticoFans) June 13, 2018

oh god it's even better, Lopetegui's agent and key part in his Real Madrid move is Jorge Mendes, and Spain just happen to play Portugal on Friday. I LOVE THIS GAME — О•ЛИ•ВЭР (@sewadyllo) June 13, 2018

BREAKING: David Moyes has emerged as the favourite to take charge of Spain at the World Cup following Julen Lopetegui's sacking. 🇪🇸pic.twitter.com/dLjgcy5oIW — Sky Sporfs News (@SkySporfsNews) June 13, 2018

Pique telling the Spanish FA president about rumours in the Spain dressing room that Lopetegui had agreed a deal with Real Madrid. pic.twitter.com/gHTAGVyU75 — A Man Has No Name 🦉 (@MidKnightGaz) June 13, 2018

Exclusive footage of Julen Lopetegui in Russia pic.twitter.com/beyC9XHmW3 — #FPL Secrets (@FPLSecrets) June 13, 2018

First the Ronaldo news, then the Zidane news, now the Lopetegui news. You’d almost forget that Real Madrid just won the Champions League 3 times in a row. A wild month is understating it. — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) June 13, 2018

Julen Lopetegui sacked on grounds that the only manager allowed to manage Spain is Vicente del Bosque. — Jake Gallagher (@MatchoftheDave) June 13, 2018

Zidane resigned. Lopetegui who's a Spanish NT coach joins Real Madrid amidst world cup preps. Spain NT in shackles. France manages to win the world cup. Zidane's illuminati confirmed. 😂😂😂 — Samrüddha (@SamSS_22) June 13, 2018

Lopetegui: The reign with Spain stays mainly on the plane. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) June 13, 2018

The FA will now sack Gareth Southgate. It's vital we follow the Spanish model — Barney Ronay (@barneyronay) June 13, 2018

Spain’s players: “don’t sack Lopetegui we’re fine with it all, really, don’t do it.”



Rubiales: “what’s that? You want me to sack Lopetegui? Got it.” https://t.co/7kabEphU5o — Xav Salazar (@XavsFutbol) June 13, 2018

Surely Spain are now following our model, by sacking unbeaten coaches in slightly weird circumstances. They're just showing greater brinksmanship by doing it just before the tournament starts rather than just after his first game. — Jonathan Wilson (@jonawils) June 13, 2018

It's a strange decision whichever way you look at it... what do you feel about it? Was RFEF right to stick to their ethical code and sack their manager a day before the biggest sporting event on the planet?

