Twitter erupts as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in El Clasico under the Vegas lights

Barcelona secured a narrow 1-0 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the El Clasico in Las Vegas on Saturday, 23 July. Despite the game only being a pre-season friendly, it caught the eye of the footballing fraternity worldwide.

In the first El Clasico of the new season, the Catalan giants came out victorious thanks to a solitary goal scored by new signing Raphinha. The Brazilian winger arrived from Leeds United for a deal worth €68 million and has made an instant impact on Xavi's side.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 27th minute following an error from Real Madrid defender Eder Militao. Barcelona pressed high up the pitch, resulting in Militao giving the ball away to the Brazilian through a half-hearted clearance. The 25-year-old attacker then went on to score an incredible goal from outside the box, giving Thibaut Courtois no chance of producing a save.

The Catalan giants had an excellent game overall. They denied Los Blancos from having a single shot on target.

Football fans took to Twitter to react to the showpiece game of the pre-season so far. Here are a few tweets in that regard:

Tobi Samuel Snow @iam_foleymessi Raphinha too that shot like Leo Messi. I love this samba boy Raphinha too that shot like Leo Messi. I love this samba boy 🔥🔥🔥

Nkem @Jowizzy10 Stunning goal from Raphinha.. Chelsea fans will be so salty Stunning goal from Raphinha.. Chelsea fans will be so salty😂 https://t.co/qhwsBieTrV

Point Of Correction 📑 @SIRRock11 I'm seeing the Pep Guardiola days of football at Barcelona today, I feel Xavi is building something. I'm seeing the Pep Guardiola days of football at Barcelona today, I feel Xavi is building something.

SAJAL 2.0 @_Sajal10 #ElClasico

Xavi adding Lewandowski, Ansu in squad along with Raphinha's magic Xavi adding Lewandowski, Ansu in squad along with Raphinha's magic #ElClasicoXavi adding Lewandowski, Ansu in squad along with Raphinha's magic https://t.co/md3yEHeXWf

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer It's pre-season but this Barcelona team looks far superior than last season. Araujo is built differently. Raphinha is confident, Lewandowski will get the goals. And the midfield is exciting. Xavi has a proper team. It's pre-season but this Barcelona team looks far superior than last season. Araujo is built differently. Raphinha is confident, Lewandowski will get the goals. And the midfield is exciting. Xavi has a proper team.

Ed Roche @EdRoche8 Got a feeling Raphinha will win the Ballon d'Or in the next few years. Probably before his 28th birthday. Got a feeling Raphinha will win the Ballon d'Or in the next few years. Probably before his 28th birthday.

The Real Champs @TheRealChampsFS Militao was actually having a decent game until he did that lol, weird stuff.



Speaking of weird stuff, Rudiger plays at LB. Militao was actually having a decent game until he did that lol, weird stuff.Speaking of weird stuff, Rudiger plays at LB.

Amit Zohar @amitttrmfc If only the fucker Militao didn't think it was Brazil playing If only the fucker Militao didn't think it was Brazil playing

Ghost @dmldavies Barcelona are back oh. This team looks deadly! Barcelona are back oh. This team looks deadly!

deville. 🥇 @dayveeel barcelona will be something else next season. we’re coming for the treble. barcelona will be something else next season. we’re coming for the treble.

BarcaMessi @BarcaMessi__ Barcelona 1-0 Real Madrid



We outplayed them. We could have easily scored 5 goals. The finishing is still an issue. Real Madrid with 0 shots on target. Job well done ! Barcelona 1-0 Real MadridWe outplayed them. We could have easily scored 5 goals. The finishing is still an issue. Real Madrid with 0 shots on target. Job well done !

433 @433 El Clásico will never be 'just' a friendly El Clásico will never be 'just' a friendly 😤 https://t.co/1AQn4lAb04

Mad About Barca @MadAboutBarca

#ElClasico I know it’s just preseason but I love how we dominated the game, changed the entire 11 by the 60th minute and then continued to dominate the game till the end. Positive signs and although this means almost nothing, it’s still good to have a win in the bag. VAMOS I know it’s just preseason but I love how we dominated the game, changed the entire 11 by the 60th minute and then continued to dominate the game till the end. Positive signs and although this means almost nothing, it’s still good to have a win in the bag. VAMOS🔵🔴#ElClasico

⛄🇦🇷 @SxreePxcked @Lewandisneyy Messi was holding back this Barcelona super team @Lewandisneyy Messi was holding back this Barcelona super team

deadline @jha_dhruv_2307 Real Madrid fans and Barca fans uniting to boo PIQUE. Real Madrid fans and Barca fans uniting to boo PIQUE. https://t.co/nbiaqD6K47

Xabhi ✪ @FCB_Lad Real Madrid's mentality works against every other team but when they face Barcelona,they bow down to their knees and submit Real Madrid's mentality works against every other team but when they face Barcelona,they bow down to their knees and submit

sm @TacticoModerno Lmfao, commentator just said "Frenkie de Jong is playing CB. I'd certainly play anywhere not to go to Manchester United" Lmfao, commentator just said "Frenkie de Jong is playing CB. I'd certainly play anywhere not to go to Manchester United"😭

durotimi✞🇳🇬 @realdurotimi Give Raphinha the number 10 already. Mans gotta replace Messi. Give Raphinha the number 10 already. Mans gotta replace Messi.

euwdkek @euwdkek @cristiano_peak @FCBarcelona THIS IS WHY BARCELONA ARE WINNING THE TREBLE NEXT SEASON @cristiano_peak @FCBarcelona THIS IS WHY BARCELONA ARE WINNING THE TREBLE NEXT SEASON

Sami 🐋 @HolaSami17 Real Madrid always struggle against small teams Real Madrid always struggle against small teams

Nabil @kwakuasanteb



Real Madrid will feel the heat this season.



#ElClasico No shorts on target for Real Madrid in the whole game. Great game overallReal Madrid will feel the heat this season. No shorts on target for Real Madrid in the whole game. Great game overall Real Madrid will feel the heat this season. #ElClasico

The El Clasico contested under lights in Las Vegas saw Robert Lewandowski make his Barcelona debut following his move from Bayern Munich for a deal worth €50 million.

It is worth mentioning that the game in Vegas was Real Madrid's first pre-season game of the summer. Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti decided to start both of his signings, Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni, for the game against their rivals. Rudiger, however, started the game as a left-back.

Real Madrid will now take on Mexican side Club America on July 26 before ending their American tour with a game against Juventus on July 30.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will also face the Old Lady on July 26 before wrapping up their tour of the US with a game against the New York Red Bulls.

When do Barcelona and Real Madrid face one another in La Liga next season?

The first official El Clasico of the season will be played on matchday nine at the Santiago Bernabeu on 16 October 2022. The return fixture will be played at Camp Nou on 19 March 2023 during matchday 26.

Get Spanish Football News @GSpanishFN The first El Clásico of the 2022-23 season between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played on October 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu. The return will be in Barcelona on March 19. The first El Clásico of the 2022-23 season between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played on October 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu. The return will be in Barcelona on March 19.

It is worth mentioning that there is a possibility that the two teams could face each other on more than two occasions next season. The arch-rivals could also face one another in the Supercopa de Espana or in the Copa del Rey.

