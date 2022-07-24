Create
Notifications

Twitter erupts as Barcelona beat Real Madrid 1-0 in El Clasico under the Vegas lights

Xavi Hernandez&#039;s side secured a narrow victory over their arch rivals.
Xavi Hernandez's side secured a narrow victory over their arch rivals.
Vatsal Vora
Vatsal Vora
ANALYST
Modified Jul 24, 2022 11:56 AM IST

Barcelona secured a narrow 1-0 win over arch-rivals Real Madrid in the El Clasico in Las Vegas on Saturday, 23 July. Despite the game only being a pre-season friendly, it caught the eye of the footballing fraternity worldwide.

In the first El Clasico of the new season, the Catalan giants came out victorious thanks to a solitary goal scored by new signing Raphinha. The Brazilian winger arrived from Leeds United for a deal worth €68 million and has made an instant impact on Xavi's side.

Raphinha opened the scoring in the 27th minute following an error from Real Madrid defender Eder Militao. Barcelona pressed high up the pitch, resulting in Militao giving the ball away to the Brazilian through a half-hearted clearance. The 25-year-old attacker then went on to score an incredible goal from outside the box, giving Thibaut Courtois no chance of producing a save.

The Catalan giants had an excellent game overall. They denied Los Blancos from having a single shot on target.

Football fans took to Twitter to react to the showpiece game of the pre-season so far. Here are a few tweets in that regard:

RAPHINHAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA!!!!!!!!!!!!! #ELCLÁSICO
Raphinha too that shot like Leo Messi. I love this samba boy 🔥🔥🔥
Raphinha for Barcelona: 👕 2 Games⚽️ 2 Goals🎯 2 AssistsMaking a statement! 🇧🇷#ElClasico #Barcelona https://t.co/oiBVwqfFBj
Stunning goal from Raphinha.. Chelsea fans will be so salty😂 https://t.co/qhwsBieTrV
👏👏👏 @FCBarcelona seals the win tonight. ⚽️🔥 #ElClasico https://t.co/6BQNt9j0QL
I'm seeing the Pep Guardiola days of football at Barcelona today, I feel Xavi is building something.
#ElClasicoXavi adding Lewandowski, Ansu in squad along with Raphinha's magic https://t.co/md3yEHeXWf
It's pre-season but this Barcelona team looks far superior than last season. Araujo is built differently. Raphinha is confident, Lewandowski will get the goals. And the midfield is exciting. Xavi has a proper team.
Got a feeling Raphinha will win the Ballon d'Or in the next few years. Probably before his 28th birthday.
Militao was actually having a decent game until he did that lol, weird stuff.Speaking of weird stuff, Rudiger plays at LB.
If only the fucker Militao didn't think it was Brazil playing
Barcelona are back oh. This team looks deadly!
barcelona will be something else next season. we’re coming for the treble.
Barcelona 1-0 Real MadridWe outplayed them. We could have easily scored 5 goals. The finishing is still an issue. Real Madrid with 0 shots on target. Job well done !
El Clásico will never be 'just' a friendly 😤 https://t.co/1AQn4lAb04
I know it’s just preseason but I love how we dominated the game, changed the entire 11 by the 60th minute and then continued to dominate the game till the end. Positive signs and although this means almost nothing, it’s still good to have a win in the bag. VAMOS🔵🔴#ElClasico
@Lewandisneyy Messi was holding back this Barcelona super team
https://t.co/oV7F8KbQWS
Real Madrid fans and Barca fans uniting to boo PIQUE. https://t.co/nbiaqD6K47
Real Madrid's mentality works against every other team but when they face Barcelona,they bow down to their knees and submit
Lmfao, commentator just said "Frenkie de Jong is playing CB. I'd certainly play anywhere not to go to Manchester United"😭
Give Raphinha the number 10 already. Mans gotta replace Messi.
@cristiano_peak @FCBarcelona THIS IS WHY BARCELONA ARE WINNING THE TREBLE NEXT SEASON
Real Madrid always struggle against small teams
No shorts on target for Real Madrid in the whole game. Great game overall Real Madrid will feel the heat this season. #ElClasico

The El Clasico contested under lights in Las Vegas saw Robert Lewandowski make his Barcelona debut following his move from Bayern Munich for a deal worth €50 million.

It is worth mentioning that the game in Vegas was Real Madrid's first pre-season game of the summer. Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti decided to start both of his signings, Antonio Rudiger and Aurelien Tchouameni, for the game against their rivals. Rudiger, however, started the game as a left-back.

Real Madrid will now take on Mexican side Club America on July 26 before ending their American tour with a game against Juventus on July 30.

Barcelona, meanwhile, will also face the Old Lady on July 26 before wrapping up their tour of the US with a game against the New York Red Bulls.

When do Barcelona and Real Madrid face one another in La Liga next season?

The first official El Clasico of the season will be played on matchday nine at the Santiago Bernabeu on 16 October 2022. The return fixture will be played at Camp Nou on 19 March 2023 during matchday 26.

Also Read Story Continues below
The first El Clásico of the 2022-23 season between Barcelona and Real Madrid will be played on October 16 at the Santiago Bernabéu. The return will be in Barcelona on March 19.

It is worth mentioning that there is a possibility that the two teams could face each other on more than two occasions next season. The arch-rivals could also face one another in the Supercopa de Espana or in the Copa del Rey.

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...