Twitter erupts as Barcelona beat Real Sociedad on penalties to book place in Super Cup final

Barcelona needed penalties to see off Real Sociedad in the semi-final of the Spanish Super Cup, as they won the shootout 3-2 after 120 minutes of football failed to separate the two sides.

Lionel Messi was left out of the Barcelona squad as a precaution, as the Blaugrana skipper picked up a niggle in the club's previous league encounter.

Frenkie de Jong broke the deadlock before the interval with a stunning header, as he towered above the Sociedad defense at the near post to put his side ahead. In Lionel Messi's absence, Barcelona didn't look at their brilliant best and were soon pegged back by the home side.

Mikel Oyarzabal restored parity with a second-half penalty, as Sociedad got their reward for producing a spirited showing. Both sides tried their best to score the decisive goal on the night but were unable to do so, as the game went into extra time.

Barcelona manager Ronald Koeman made a handful of changes to his side and introduced the likes of Miralem Pjanic, Fransisco Trincao, Riqui Puig and Junior Firpo, as his team looked to score a late winner. However, that wasn't to be, as neither of the two sides could put the ball into the back of the net in extra time.

Barcelona prevailed 3-2 on penalties, as Marc-Andre ter Stegen made a series of outstanding saves for the home side. Puig scored the decisive spot-kick for his side and capped off a fine cameo with a telling contribution.

Here are the best tweets, as Barcelona made it through to the final of the Spanish Super Cup.

Barcelona prevail on penalties against Real Sociedad

frenkie with g/a to his game pic.twitter.com/fslN1VA74e — thank God i’m fresh (@hmuforapplepie) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

Frenkie de Jong's form lately 🔥



He puts Barcelona ahead with a wild header! pic.twitter.com/DDQVkOdPNM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 13, 2021

How about that Frenkie de Jong header, ey? 😲



The midfield maestro went all flying-Dutchman when he steered home Greizmann's cross from a seemingly impossible angle.



Barça lead 1-0 at HT in the Supercopa semi-final. Will La Real bounce back?#LLL

🧡🇪🇸⚽️ pic.twitter.com/y0v7xItppe — La Liga Lowdown 🧡🇪🇸⚽️ (@LaLigaLowdown) January 13, 2021

An eventful night for Frenkie de Jong



-Scores the opening goal with a lovely header

-Concedes a penalty for handball

-Misses his penalty in the shootout.



However, Barcelona are through to the final. pic.twitter.com/GaAZsl6u0F — Dutch Football (@FootballOranje_) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

love Messi’s reaction to Frenkie’s gol pic.twitter.com/NWdv9oaHoh — Mica 🍿 (@Mica32x) January 13, 2021

ITS OVERRR FRENKIE ADDED END PRODUCT TO HIS GAME BALON DOR SZN — FrenkieRole🦍🦧🇸🇩 (@YSLfdj) January 13, 2021

Frenkie De Jong has netted his second goal of 2021 across all competitions, already equalling his goals' tally from the whole of 2020.



We're not even half-way through January. 😅 pic.twitter.com/QRKCEfXven — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 13, 2021

Your apologies need to be louder than Ray Hudson screaming after every Messi goal. pic.twitter.com/a245Ij2u4L — A R I F I N ⓹𓃵 (@brilliantbusi) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

Skied the penalty on purpose so that Puig could have the game winning moment. My respect for Griezmann has grown even more 👏🏻 pic.twitter.com/t1ysTrmBtn — J. (@MessiIizer) January 13, 2021

WE SAW THE GUYS SLANDERING TER STEGEN DARE DISRESPECT THE BEST GOALKEEPER IN THE WORLD AGAIN pic.twitter.com/eMgHPvtcn6 — mx (@MessiMX10i) January 13, 2021

Barcelona win and are through to the Spanish Super Cup final! What a leader and coach Lionel Messi is! pic.twitter.com/n9GXr066pf — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

Riqui Puig, who scored Barcelona's winning penalty tonight, was not alive the last time the club were involved in a penalty shootout - 1998 Copa del Rey penalty shootout win over Real Mallorca, when Michael Reiziger scored the winner. — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) January 13, 2021

Marc-Andre ter Stegen made six saves for Barcelona against Real Sociedad.



The hero in the penalty shoot-out too. 🦸‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/cG7m2mxr1s — Squawka Football (@Squawka) January 13, 2021

INTO THE FINAL!



1-1 FT

2-3 Penalties pic.twitter.com/2S46rnX0PB — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) January 13, 2021